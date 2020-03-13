Friday New Music 3/13

It’s Friday the Thirteenth, everything’s spooky including the music. Why not listen to Hilary Woods new gothic nightmare album? Or the true horror – once again having to grapple with being unsure if you love Grouplove or not. There’s also a Songs for Australia comp with some good names on it. Other than those, I don’t know a lot here! So, let me know what’s good, what you’re hyped for, what isn’t working, etc etc have fun out there
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound:
— ABBA – Live at Wembley Arena
— The Academy of Sun – The Parts That Need Replacing
— Acid Tongue – Bullies
— Al Di Meola – Across the Universe
— Alex Nicol – All For Nada
— Alien Tango – Friends! EP
— Architectural Genocide – Cordyceptic Anthropomorph
— Artists United Against Apartheid – Sun City (Vinyl Reissue)
— Åskväder – Åskväder
— Astroturf Noise – Astroturf Noise
— Belmont – Reflections EP
— Benevolent Like Quietus – Kill the Bliss
— Big Freedia – Louder EP
— Blanck Mass – Calm With Horses – Original Score
— The Boomtown Rats – Citizens of Boomtown
— Bone Church – Acid Communion
— Broken Witt Rebels – OK Hotel
— Caitlyn Smith – Supernova
— Charlotte Dos Santos – Harvest Time EP
— Christopher Sky – What It Is, It Isn’t
— Circa Waves – Sad Happy
— Circles Around the Sun – Circles Around the Sun
— C.M. “Carty” Talkington – Not Exactly Nashville
— Code Orange – Underneath
— Crimson Shadows – The Resurrection EP
— Curren$y and Fendi P – Smokin’ Potnas
— D Aphelium – Profetian om Dygden och Plikten
— Dan Snake – Mosquito EP
— Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini – Illusion of Time
— Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans – Ozark Original Soundtrack (Seasons 1 & 2)
— Dave Simonett – Red Tail
— David Reece – Cacophony of Souls
— Deap Lips (Deap Valley and The Flaming Lips) – Deap Lips
— Death the Leveller – II
— Deathless Legacy – Saturnalia
— Devin Townsend Project – By A Thread – Live in London 2011
— Dirt Woman – The Glass Cliff
— The Districts – You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere
— DomJord – Sporer
— Don Toliver – Heaven or Hell
— Dozer – In the Tail of a Comet (Reissue)
— Early James – Singing For My Supper
— Earth Drive – Helix Nebula
— Ed’s Not Dead – Hamell Comes Alive! (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Ella Fitzgerald – The Complete Piano Duets
— Espers – Espers (Reissue)
— Espers – The Weed Tree (Reissue)
— Ethan Braun – Read Me
— First Responder – Birds of Prey
— The Flatmates – The Flatmates
— Fletcher Gull – Remember That You’re Gone EP
— Foley & The Fire – Springsteen on the Radio
— Fotocrime – South of Heaven
— Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans
— Gabe Lee – Honky Tonk Hell
— The Garden – Kiss My Super Bowl Ring
— Gerry Gareau – Every Last Minute Counts EP
— The Golden Age of TV – The Golden Age of TV EP
— The Goners – Good Mourning
— The Great Russian Empire – The Yellowbird and the Umbrella
— Grouplove – Healer
— Hamell on Trial – Ed’s Not Dead — Hammel Comes Alive! (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— The Hanged Man – As the Tower Fell
— Hilary Woods – Birthmarks
— Honey Cutt – Coasting
— Horse Lords – The Common Task
— Hugo Nicolson – Lost Transmissions—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Human Impact – Human Impact
— Huntsmen – Mandala of Fear
— In the Fire – The Living Horror Show
— Inspired & the Sleep – Inspired & the Sleep
— ITUS – Primordial EP
— Jah9 – Note to Self
— Jordan Mackampa – Foreigner
— Jordan Rakei – Origin (Deluxe Edition)
— Joyfultalk – A Separation Of Being
— Joywave – Possession
— JZ Replacement – Disrespectful
— KHOST – Buried Steel
— KillKount – Konflict & Terror
— King Solomon Hicks – Harlem
— Kleenex Girl Wonder – Ponyoak (20th Anniversary)
— KOKO – Follow EP
— L.A. Takedown – Our Feeling of Natural High
— Lauren Ruth Ward – Vol. II
— Leather Party – Images of Gianfranco EP
— Lily Konigsberg – It’s Just Like All the Clouds EP
— Louis Prince – Thirteen
— Luke De-Sciscio – Good Bye Folk Boy
— Luttrell – Some Other Time
— Lychgate – Futura
— Magalena Bay – A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP
— Melting Psalms – Abyss
— Mild Minds – Mood
— Monophonics – It’s Only Us
— Mundy’s Bay – Lonesome Valley
— Nazar – Guerilla
— Niall Horan – Heartbreak Weather
— The Nile – The Meridian
— Oath Of Damnation – Fury And Malevolence
— Orphan Donor – Old Patterns
— OXZ – Along Ago: 1981-1989
— The Pathetx – The Pathetx – 1981
— Pathogens – Soiled Cogs Forever Grinding
— Pestifer – Expanding Oblivion
— Peter Bjorn and John – Endless Dream
— Porches – Ricky Music
— Porridge Radio – Every Bad EP
— Puta Volcanco – Amma
— Rain Lust – Choir of Babel
— Rich the Kid – Bossman
— Rookie – Rookie
— Roomful of Blues – In a Roomful of Blues
— Rotting Kingdom – A Deeper Shade of Sorrow
— The Roozalepres – The Roozalepres
— Ruin Lust – Choir of Babel
— Saint Hill – Essence
— Sam Doores – Sam Doores
— Sam Gendel – Satin Doll
— Sandwick – Reconstruct
— Sass Jordan – Rebel Moon Blues
— Sex Cells – That’s Life
— Shabaka & The Ancestors – We Were Sent Here By History
— Shasta – Roaming Hearts EP
— Ship Wrek – Mirror Mirror EP
— Sicarius – God of Dead Roots
— The Snuts – Mixtape EP
— Solemia – Powerslide
— SORAIA – Dig Your Roots
— Spice Girls – The Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)
— Spice Girls – Spiceworld (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stitched Up Heart – Darkness
— Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair (Super Deluxe Edition) (Reissue)
— Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tomorrow Is Lost – Therapy
— Tonne – Bridey Murphy EP
— Tracks Haven – Can I Have a Moment
— Two Feet – Pink
— Ultraísta (feat. Nile Godrich) – Sister
— The Unity – Pride
— Vaisseau – Horrors Waiting in Line
— Various Artists – Songs for Australia (Digital Release)
— Various Artists – Trolls: World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Vulcano – Eye in Hell
— Vundabar – Either Light
— The Wants – Container
— Wishing Well – Do or Die
— Yumi Zouma – Truth or Consequences
— ZombieKing – Dead to Life EP