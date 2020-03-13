Friday New Music 3/13

It’s Friday the Thirteenth, everything’s spooky including the music. Why not listen to Hilary Woods new gothic nightmare album? Or the true horror – once again having to grapple with being unsure if you love Grouplove or not. There’s also a Songs for Australia comp with some good names on it. Other than those, I don’t know a lot here! So, let me know what’s good, what you’re hyped for, what isn’t working, etc etc have fun out there

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound:

— ABBA – Live at Wembley Arena

— The Academy of Sun – The Parts That Need Replacing

— Acid Tongue – Bullies

— Al Di Meola – Across the Universe

— Alex Nicol – All For Nada

— Alien Tango – Friends! EP

— Architectural Genocide – Cordyceptic Anthropomorph

— Artists United Against Apartheid – Sun City (Vinyl Reissue)

— Åskväder – Åskväder

— Astroturf Noise – Astroturf Noise

— Belmont – Reflections EP

— Benevolent Like Quietus – Kill the Bliss

— Big Freedia – Louder EP

— Blanck Mass – Calm With Horses – Original Score

— The Boomtown Rats – Citizens of Boomtown

— Bone Church – Acid Communion

— Broken Witt Rebels – OK Hotel

— Caitlyn Smith – Supernova

— Charlotte Dos Santos – Harvest Time EP

— Christopher Sky – What It Is, It Isn’t

— Circa Waves – Sad Happy

— Circles Around the Sun – Circles Around the Sun

— C.M. “Carty” Talkington – Not Exactly Nashville

— Code Orange – Underneath

— Crimson Shadows – The Resurrection EP

— Curren$y and Fendi P – Smokin’ Potnas

— D Aphelium – Profetian om Dygden och Plikten

— Dan Snake – Mosquito EP

— Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini – Illusion of Time

— Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans – Ozark Original Soundtrack (Seasons 1 & 2)

— Dave Simonett – Red Tail

— David Reece – Cacophony of Souls

— Deap Lips (Deap Valley and The Flaming Lips) – Deap Lips

— Death the Leveller – II

— Deathless Legacy – Saturnalia

— Devin Townsend Project – By A Thread – Live in London 2011

— Dirt Woman – The Glass Cliff

— The Districts – You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere

— DomJord – Sporer

— Don Toliver – Heaven or Hell

— Dozer – In the Tail of a Comet (Reissue)

— Early James – Singing For My Supper

— Earth Drive – Helix Nebula

— Ed’s Not Dead – Hamell Comes Alive! (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Ella Fitzgerald – The Complete Piano Duets

— Espers – Espers (Reissue)

— Espers – The Weed Tree (Reissue)

— Ethan Braun – Read Me

— First Responder – Birds of Prey

— The Flatmates – The Flatmates

— Fletcher Gull – Remember That You’re Gone EP

— Foley & The Fire – Springsteen on the Radio

— Fotocrime – South of Heaven

— Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans

— Gabe Lee – Honky Tonk Hell

— The Garden – Kiss My Super Bowl Ring

— Gerry Gareau – Every Last Minute Counts EP

— The Golden Age of TV – The Golden Age of TV EP

— The Goners – Good Mourning

— The Great Russian Empire – The Yellowbird and the Umbrella

— Grouplove – Healer

— Hamell on Trial – Ed’s Not Dead — Hammel Comes Alive! (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— The Hanged Man – As the Tower Fell

— Hilary Woods – Birthmarks

— Honey Cutt – Coasting

— Horse Lords – The Common Task

— Hugo Nicolson – Lost Transmissions—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Human Impact – Human Impact

— Huntsmen – Mandala of Fear

— In the Fire – The Living Horror Show

— Inspired & the Sleep – Inspired & the Sleep

— ITUS – Primordial EP

— Jah9 – Note to Self

— Jordan Mackampa – Foreigner

— Jordan Rakei – Origin (Deluxe Edition)

— Joyfultalk – A Separation Of Being

— Joywave – Possession

— JZ Replacement – Disrespectful

— KHOST – Buried Steel

— KillKount – Konflict & Terror

— King Solomon Hicks – Harlem

— Kleenex Girl Wonder – Ponyoak (20th Anniversary)

— KOKO – Follow EP

— L.A. Takedown – Our Feeling of Natural High

— Lauren Ruth Ward – Vol. II

— Leather Party – Images of Gianfranco EP

— Lily Konigsberg – It’s Just Like All the Clouds EP

— Louis Prince – Thirteen

— Luke De-Sciscio – Good Bye Folk Boy

— Luttrell – Some Other Time

— Lychgate – Futura

— Magalena Bay – A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP

— Melting Psalms – Abyss

— Mild Minds – Mood

— Monophonics – It’s Only Us

— Mundy’s Bay – Lonesome Valley

— Nazar – Guerilla

— Niall Horan – Heartbreak Weather

— The Nile – The Meridian

— Oath Of Damnation – Fury And Malevolence

— Orphan Donor – Old Patterns

— OXZ – Along Ago: 1981-1989

— The Pathetx – The Pathetx – 1981

— Pathogens – Soiled Cogs Forever Grinding

— Pestifer – Expanding Oblivion

— Peter Bjorn and John – Endless Dream

— Porches – Ricky Music

— Porridge Radio – Every Bad EP

— Puta Volcanco – Amma

— Rain Lust – Choir of Babel

— Rich the Kid – Bossman

— Rookie – Rookie

— Roomful of Blues – In a Roomful of Blues

— Rotting Kingdom – A Deeper Shade of Sorrow

— The Roozalepres – The Roozalepres

— Ruin Lust – Choir of Babel

— Saint Hill – Essence

— Sam Doores – Sam Doores

— Sam Gendel – Satin Doll

— Sandwick – Reconstruct

— Sass Jordan – Rebel Moon Blues

— Sex Cells – That’s Life

— Shabaka & The Ancestors – We Were Sent Here By History

— Shasta – Roaming Hearts EP

— Ship Wrek – Mirror Mirror EP

— Sicarius – God of Dead Roots

— The Snuts – Mixtape EP

— Solemia – Powerslide

— SORAIA – Dig Your Roots

— Spice Girls – The Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Spice Girls – Spiceworld (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stitched Up Heart – Darkness

— Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair (Super Deluxe Edition) (Reissue)

— Tears For Fears – Songs From the Big Chair (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tomorrow Is Lost – Therapy

— Tonne – Bridey Murphy EP

— Tracks Haven – Can I Have a Moment

— Two Feet – Pink

— Ultraísta (feat. Nile Godrich) – Sister

— The Unity – Pride

— Vaisseau – Horrors Waiting in Line

— Various Artists – Songs for Australia (Digital Release)

— Various Artists – Trolls: World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Vulcano – Eye in Hell

— Vundabar – Either Light

— The Wants – Container

— Wishing Well – Do or Die

— Yumi Zouma – Truth or Consequences

— ZombieKing – Dead to Life EP

