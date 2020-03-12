Weekly Music Thread We Come, Right Back Where We Started From

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own Cigarette:

What are some artists that you hate who have really catchy songs? Is the song an unwelcome earworm, or is it a song that you will begrudgingly admit to liking?

Goddamn, that piano hook (and the chorus) are really damn catchy. Wouldn’t be surprised if this song alone was responsible for the show’s popularity.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...