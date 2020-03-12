Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Waseem, a start-up founder from California, is really into dachshunds;

Dewi, a computational biologist from Massachusetts, won a sci-fi story contest at age 17; and

Jessica, a personal stylist from Texas, followed Hanson around the country. Jessica entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $23,398.

Waseem tapped out by missing both DDs in DJ late in the round, while champ Jessica came up just short of the lead going into FJ with $11,600 vs. $11,800 for Dewi.

DD1, $800 – FOOD & DRINK IN THE BIBLE – In the King James version, these 2 words complete Luke 11:3, “Give us day by day our…” (Dewi won $2,000 from her score of $4,000 vs. $5,600 for Jessica.)

DD2, $800 – DIVING – Most dives fall into 3 basic body positions. the tuck, straight & this one, also a type of fish (Waseem lost $4,000 from his third-place score of $8,200 vs. $11,800 for Dewi.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A CASE OF THE BENDS – Yo quiero Texas’ Big Bend National Park, which skirts the Rio Grande in the northern part of this “canine” desert (Waseem lost $4,200 on a true DD on the next-to-last clue of the round.)

FJ – ACTORS – Speaking of his role in a 1964 film, he apologized for “the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema”

Jessica threw caution to the wind by betting everything and was the only one correct on FJ, doubling to $23,200 for a two-day total of $46,598. If Jessica had missed, Dewi would have won with $399, so Jessica really should have wagered a few hundred less.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could identify Olympic diving champ from the 80s, Greg Louganis.

Jeopardy!’s Greatest Hits: 1960s García Márquez novel = “One Hundred Years of Solitude”.

This day in Trebekistan: I’m guessing Alex was just having a little fun with us at the end when he “mistakenly” called champ Jessica Babbitt “Jessica Rabbit”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is daily bread?

DD2 – What is pike?

DD3 – What is the Chihuahua?

FJ – Who is Dick Van Dyke?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...