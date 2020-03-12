Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which shows do you fear incorporating the coronavirus into their storylines with?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 12TH, 2020:

Fary Hexagone (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2020:

Beastars Series Premiere (Netflix)

Bloodride Series Premiere (Netflix)

Go Karts (Netflix)

Kingdom Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Lost Girls (Netflix)

100 Humans Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Valhalla Murders Series Premiere (Netflix)

Women Of The Night Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14TH, 2020:

Cold Justice Season Premiere (Oxygen)

SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH, 2020:

House Of Horrors: The Friends Speak (Reelz)

MONDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2020:

My Brilliant Friend Season Two Premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2020:

Motherland: Fort Salem Series Premiere (Freeform)

Top Chef All Stars LA Season Premiere (Bravo)

