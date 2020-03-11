Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 11

Here are today’s contestants:

Laurie, a help desk specialist from Washington state, makes a family specialty of Cornish pasties;

Jessica, a personal stylist from Texas, cruised with her husband but got engaged on the couch; and

Paul, an attorney from Georgia, wants to ride in a private train car. Paul entered the game as a five-day champ with winnings of $106,801.

Jessica’s momentum was slowed by a miss on DD3 and she barely held off a late charge by Paul, as Jessica held a slim advantage into FJ with $11,700 vs. $11,200 for Paul and $7,000 for Laurie.

DD1 (video), $600 – REQUIEM FOR A SKYLINE – Northwestern University’s old Prentice Women’s Hospital, an example of Brutalist architecture, was demoed in 2013-2014 in this big city (Paul won $600 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – A YEAR ENDING IN O – The Environmental Protection Agency was established (Laurie won $3,000 from her score of $3,600 to move from third to second.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ISLAND NATIONS – Religion is important in Tonga; around 1/3 of the population is of this Christian denomination they call Free Wesleyan (Jessica lost $2,500 from her total of $13,400 vs. $7,000 for Laurie.)

FJ – BOOK WORDS – A 1964 essay coined this 2-word term for “artistically serious” comic books & endorsed it over “illustories” & “picto-fiction”

Jessica and Laurie were correct, with Jessica adding $11,698 to win with $23,398.

Celebrity slip-ups: No one could identify a photo of “The Last Word” cable news host Lawrence O’Donnell, or knew “The Great Santini” star Robert Duvall.

Judging the writers: Paul looked physically pained when responding to clues in the pun category and selected away from it at every opportunity.

Pedantry corner: A clue stated that Buck Owens got a post office honor “in 2007 after 17 years hosting this country music show…” To be clear, his hosting stint ended much earlier in 1986, and while “Hee Haw” did feature country music, it was primarily a comedy show in the vein of “Laugh-In”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Chicago?

DD2 – What is 1970?

DD3 – What is Methodist?

FJ – What are graphic novels?

