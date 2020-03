Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat.

Today’s Discussion – Valiant Comics’ Bloodshot

The movie adaptation of Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel will be released Friday March 13th.

Today we will discuss Bloodshot and the Valiant Universe

Do you have a favorite character in the Valiant Universe?

Did you read any of the comics featuring the Valiant heroes back in the 1990s?

Which Valiant character would you like to see brought back and given their own series?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...