“Butter-fly” is the Digimon Adventures theme song in nearly every language except English. Give it a listen if you’ve never heard it, because it totally rules. My favorite versions are the original Japanese, German, and Latin American Spanish. What are yours?

Although it’s never been officially recorded in English, there are a number of covers available on Youtube. It’s interesting to see how people have tackled translating it. I like this version in particular:

