It’s Badger’s fourth birthday! Here is the obligatory first baby Badger pic:

(I know, right?!?)

And here are some more recent Badger pics because it’s his birthday, and I love this nonsense cat so very much.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He’s just the best cat. Keep your eye on him, Avocado, though, because

like that, he’s gone. *kisses fingers*

Have a great day, everyone!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...