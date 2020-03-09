Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Chloe, a preschool teacher from Alabama, does hand embroidery, but doilies not so much;

Michael, an attorney from New York, joined the Navy Reserve and saw the world; and

Paul, an attorney from Georgia, proposed on Mount Holyoke. Paul entered the game as a three-day champ with winnings of $61,400.

In a similar scenario to Thursday’s game, Paul had a chance to put the game away on DD3, but his small wager kept both opponents alive into FJ with Paul at $21,000, Chloe with $11,200 and Michael at $10,800.

DD1, $800 – 5 AUTHORS – Not only was she talented enough to somehow write another person’s autobiography, she gave us “Three Lives” in 1909 (Chloe lost $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2, $800 – CUBA BEFORE FIDEL – On Jan, 25, 1898 this U.S. Battleship arrived in Havana Harbor for a friendly visit; 3 weeks later, it blew up (Paul won $2,500 from his total of $9,000 vs. $3,200 for Chloe.)

DD3 – $1,600 – YOU’RE SHOWING YOUR AGE – There’s speed dating, online dating & this method developed in 1946 that can tell archaeologists an artifact’s age (Paul won $1,500 from his score of $17,100 vs. $9,600 for Chloe.)

FJ – RELIGION – These 2 countries that border each other are second & third in worldwide population of Muslims

Paul and Michael were correct on FJ, with Paul adding $1,401 to win with $22,401 for a four-day total of $83,801.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue’s reference to “10,000 hours” didn’t lead the players to author Malcolm Gladwell.

Judging the judges: They gave Chloe credit for a response of “Jerry Lewis” for a clue about Jerry Lee Lewis, presumably because the category was about people best known as singers.

Sabotaged shilling: Surprisingly, time expired on DJ before they could complete the sponsored category about the new “Cosmos” series. Guess they should have put it in the first round instead.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Gertrude Stein?

DD2 – What is the Maine?

DD3 – What is carbon dating?

FJ – What are Pakistan and India?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...