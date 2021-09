From the MeTV website…

“Police officers Bud and Lou encounter the infamous shape-changing scientist while on assignment in London.”

For once, I can’t find ANY digital copies of the movie online. It’s not for sale, not streaming anywhere, and I don’t even see any copies of questionable legality.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...