Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episodes 1 – 2 Discussion

Apple TV+ previously ordered a live-action series from Legendary Television that ties into the Monsterverse films that it’s been working for the past several years. I’ve said for a while that a good Monarch-based TV series would be a fantastic route to explore and it looks like this may be it. Details are light at the moment but it ties into things that began in 2014 with Godzilla and continued in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

We learned late last year that it was going under the name Godzilla and the Titans but that was recently changed as it was formally titled with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series is set for ten episodes and Apple TV+ and it saw a November 17th, 2023 premiere date for the first two episodes which can be discussed below.

Kurt Russell

Wyatt Russell

Anna Sawai

Ren Watabe

Kiersey Clemons

Joe Trippett

Elisa Lasowski

Mari Yamamoto

The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (“Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Outcast”), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (“Hawkeye”), alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co., Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Plot Concept: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

