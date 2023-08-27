AEW All In: London Live Thread

Match Card for THE BIGGEST EVENT IN WRESTLING HISTORY:
- FTW Championship (pre-show): “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook
- ROH World Tag Team Championship (pre-show): Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole
- Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho
- Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage
- AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn
- AEW “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & “Hangman” Adam Page) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson)
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends
- AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
