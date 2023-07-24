The Ǻ Is Now The Thread Formerly Known As Monday Politics Thread

Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter to ‘X’ and killing the bird logo

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted . He later said in a Twitter space that the Twitter logo would be changed Sunday. “It should have been done a long time ago, sorry it took so long,” he said. Endgadget

Emmett Till lynching: Biden to establish national monument honoring Chicago teen in IL, MS

President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother, a White House official said Saturday. ABC 7

‘This is a problem’: Biden faces looming strikes that could rock economy

Brewing strikes and the lack of better personal relations has put a reliable ally at a bit of a crosshairs. Politico

Summer of High-Decibel Strikes Poised to Put Pro-Union Biden on the Defensive

New leadership at some of the country’s major unions have struck a decidedly more militant tone than their predecessors, one that has reportedly caught the Biden administration off-guard. The New York Sun

John Lewis Honored With Forever Stamp, Ceremony

Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis was revealed as the United States Postal Service’s newest “forever stamp” at an event at Morehouse College. Lewis, who died three years ago, was honored at a star-studded event featuring actress Alfre Woodard as the mistress of ceremony. Other guests included activist Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., John Lewis’s son John Miles-Lewis, Morehouse VP of external relations and alumni engagement Henry M. Goodgame Jr., President and CEO of the John and Lillie Miles-Lewis Foundation Linda Early Chastang, Chair of the Board of the John and Lillie Miles-Lewis Foundation Michael Collins, Senator Raphael Warnock, author and activist Peggy Wallace Kennedy, and former Atlanta mayors Bill Campbell and Shirley Franklin. Black Enterprise

Grindr Workers Are Looking to Unionize Amid Tech Layoffs

The employees’ demands include improved health benefits for trans workers. them

Pence says he’s ‘not yet convinced’ Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal

“In one town hall after another, across New Hampshire, I heard a deep concern … about the unequal treatment of the law, and I think one more indictment against the former president will only contribute to that sense among the American people,” Pence said. “I would rather that these issues and the judgment about his conduct on January 6 be left to the American people in the upcoming primaries, and I’ll leave it at that.” CNN

Up-for-Grabs Latino Voters Signal 2024 Fight Ahead for Democrats

Latinos, especially first-time voters, have been loosening their traditional ties to Democrats, even though polls suggest that doesn’t automatically translate into Republican gains. As a tight presidential race in 2024 and another close battle for control of Congress look likely, Latino voters — one of the fastest-growing blocs at over 34 million — are increasingly viewedas a potentially decisive group. Bloomberg

Column: Urbanization, Latinos and a far-right GOP. How New Mexico went from battleground to blue

The change is part of a pattern that has remade the West, turning the onetime Republican redoubt into a deep well of Democratic support. In this series, called “The New West,” I’m exploring how that change, from the Pacific coast to the Rocky Mountains, came about, resetting the political competition nationwide. Los Angeles Times

House Foreign Affairs chair fears for U.S. soldier now in North Korea

“He was facing disciplinary charges and was going to fly back to the United States. But, instead, he did not board the plane, went with a tour group to the DMZ and then ran across the line,” McCaul said of King. Politico

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to announce USAID In Samoa

He’s the highest-profile U.S. official to visit the country. ABC News

‘Disinformation can kill’: How RFK Jr. ‘had everything to do with’ a measles outbreak in American Samoa

Hours after anti-vax Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the United States House of Representatives Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday afternoon, one of the nation’s foremost experts on vaccinations reminded PBS News Hour‘s audience that Kennedy was at least partially responsible for a 2018 measles outbreak in American Samoa that left two infants dead. AlterNet

An Afghan teen makes it to the U.S., but his family is left behind in Kabul

An uncle worked for the Afghan and U.S. militaries, making the whole family suspect. BH remembers the last time he saw them, 10 of them – parents, a grandmother, brothers, nephews and his uncle – clutching their documents and pressing through a desperate crowd at Kabul International Airport, trying to board planes as the Taliban swept into the city. NPR

Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control in August and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and its maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. AP News

Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as unconstitutional

An Arizona law limiting how close people can get to police while recording them was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge in a Friday ruling. The Hill

Biden administration warns Texas it’s breaking the law with anti-migrant barrier in the Rio Grande

“This floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” the department said. “Thus, we intend to seek appropriate legal remedies, which may include seeking injunctive relief requiring the removal of obstructions or other structures in the Rio Grande River.” Insider

‘They’re going to find a way’: Migrants navigate buoys, razor wire to enter Texas

“The migrant wants to go to the United States even if they put thousands of obstacles,” Isabel Turcios, the director of the Casa del Migrante shelter in Piedras Negras, said in Spanish. “They’re going to find a way to enter. … They’ve experienced so much difficulty already.” Austin American Statesman

Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home

More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted – or are at risk of becoming so polluted – that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority. Newsnation

Expensive, bad water: How an ‘upside-down water system’ plagues rural communities of color

For years, Michael Prado has provided bottled water to his neighbors in Sultana, a town of about 785 people in California’s Central Valley. That’s because most wells in town have been contaminated by runoff from agriculture, said Prado, who is president of the Sultana Community Services District. Only one well meets state standards for safe drinking water — he’s glad the town has it, but it’s not enough. USA Today

What Is Imperialism: What to Know About Its History, Effects, and Legacy

To understand why the world is the way it is now, there’s a question we have to ask: What is imperialism? The history of imperialism helps explain everything from contemporary foreign policy to why modern maps look the way they do. Teen Vogue

‘A critical emergency’: America’s Black maternal mortality crisis

Renewed bid to pass stalled legislation as racial disparities in maternal health outcomes have persisted – and even worsened The Guardian

The Ariston Bathhouse Raid: Unpacking a century-long legacy of anti-LGBTQ+ policing in America

It’s easy to get bogged down by all the anti-LGBTQ+ headlines as of late–from drag bans to rolling back protections for trans people. But these are not new. The United States has a long and enduring legacy of anti-queer policing, even in states now safe(r) havens for gay people. Queerty

Cambodia election: ‘This was more of a coronation than an election’

Perched on the back of a truck, Hun Manet, the 45-year-old eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen, greeted the crowds proclaiming that only the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) was capable of leading the country. BBC

Russian missile strike destroys historic Odesa cathedral

One person killed and dozens injured as 25 buildings damaged in overnight bombardment The Telegraph

Matty Healy Shares Kiss With Male Bandmate In Protest Of Malaysian Anti-LGBTQ Laws; Government Cancels Music Festival

“We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” read the statement from the festival. Deadline

Attendees of a major Malaysian festival spoke out after Matty Healy’s protest against anti-LGBTQ+ policies resulted in the 3-day event’s cancellation

However, things didn’t proceed as concertgoers anticipated after Healy spoke about his disapproval of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Onstage, he told fans booking the festival was a “mistake” as he didn’t see the “point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.” Insider

Building collapses in Cameroon’s Douala, killing many

A four-story building collapsed onto a smaller structure in Cameroon’s most populous city of Douala. Rescuers and soldiers were digging through the wreckage. Deutsche Welle

Scottish Government to launch proposal on citizenship in an independent Scotland

The paper will reveal how non-Scots can apply for Scottish citizenship, and who will receive it automatically if the nation leaves the UK. Evening Standard

In Medical Breakthrough, A Sixth Person May Have Been Cured of HIV

A European man has been in remission for 20 months after a stem cell treatment. them

Canada’s Open Work Permit Program Is Now Available to Some U.S. Citizens

According to Canada’s official immigration site, approved applicants will be granted open work permits that are good for up to three years, and will be able to work for almost any Canadian employer. Each applicant’s spouse and/or dependents can also apply for a temporary resident visa or study permit. Apartment Therapy

Italy Is Removing Lesbian Moms’ Names From Their Children’s Birth Certificates

The extremist new law was put into place by Premier Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first female prime minister. She has routinely attacked what she has called the “the LGBT lobby, and has said she wants to ensure that “all babies are born from a man and a woman,” according to CNN. Huffpost

Berlin CSD: LGBTQ+ Celebration!

One of Germany’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride demonstrations and festivities, the Berlin Christopher Street Day (CSD), has attracted an impressive half a million participants this year. Medium

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Sunday that Poland is trying to annex Ukraine while he’s had to restrain Wagner Group fighters from invading the country. UPI

Sudan war enters 100th day as mediation attempts fail

The war in Sudan reached its 100th day of conflict after international mediation attempts were unsuccessful. Jerusalem Post

Rhodes wildfires: Largest ever evacuation from Greece as 19,000 rescued from island

Tourists describe ‘panic’ as fire guts resorts and coastal villages Evening Standard

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

The case of a humiliating police operation in response to a woman who’d taken an abortion pill has intensified debate over whether Poland’s abortion laws have gone too far. Deutsche Welle

Elite Israeli soldiers will quit if controversial judicial reforms go ahead, veterans warn

Critics say Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the judiciary will remove the checks and balances needed for a functioning democracy The Telegraph

Italy’s Meloni seeks to build alliance to tackle migration following Rome conference

Meloni told attendees of the international conference in Rome that the Italian government was open to taking in more people through legal routes, and seeks to curb migration through the Mediterranean. The New Arab

Unilever will let Russia employees be conscripted

“We always comply with all the laws of the countries we operate in,” wrote Reginaldo Ecclissato, Unilever’s chief business operations and supply chain officer. BBC

Miss Italy beauty pageant bans transgender women from competing, saying contestants must be ‘woman from birth’

Miss Italy’s official patron, Patrizia Mirigliani, told Radio Cusano earlier this month that she considered transgender inclusivity efforts made by other beauty pageants to be “a bit absurd,” according to Italian outlet Il Primato Nazionale. Insider

