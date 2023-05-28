The Memorial Day Thread Is Having a 50% Off Sale For The Troops

Memorial Day Lesson: Hate Diminishes the Memory of Our Fallen

Bob Casey fought so that we could have the freedom to be ourselves — including marry who we love, embrace our gender identity, and teach our children acceptance. Advocate

Daniel Penny, the Man Who Killed Jordan Neely, Says It’s ‘Comical’ People Think He’s a White Supremacist

On Saturday, in an interview with the New York Post, Penny—who was described as “both soft-spoken and stoic about being at the center of a political and racial firestorm” in the article—claims “this had nothing to do with race” and that he “judge[s] a person based on their character.” Penny also declares that he’s “not a white supremacist.” Penny continued: “I mean, it’s, it’s a little bit comical. Everybody who’s ever met me can tell you, I love all people, I love all cultures. You can tell by my past and all my travels and adventures around the world. I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened.” The Root

What the shifting religious landscape means for American politics

Religious observance is on the decline in the U.S. What does that mean for future elections? The Week

State Farm will no longer insure new homes in California because of wildfire risks

State Farm said it made this decision because of “historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure and a challenging reinsurance market,” the company said in the release. USA Today

Kevin McCarthy Brags About Making Struggling Americans Work for Food

“We’re gonna get America working again” the House speaker said of a nation with record low unemployment Rolling Stone

Student Cannot Wear Sash of Mexican and U.S. Flags at Graduation, Judge Rules

A high school senior sued a Colorado school district after she was told she could not wear the sash celebrating her heritage at her commencement ceremony. The New York Times

No teacher raises, no vouchers: Lawmakers fail to reach compromise on school funding bill

The end of House Bill 100 is a bittersweet victory for public education advocates who vehemently oppose school voucher programs but lament that schools won’t get additional funds to pay for teacher raises or balance their budgets. The Texas Tribune

Fight still ahead for Texas’ Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions

The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plunged Republicans on Sunday into a fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state after years of scandal and criminal accusations that will now be at the center of a trial in the state Senate. Politico

Black Deaths by Police are Increasing but Not The Indictments

The officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker escaped criminal charges but they’re not only white cops who got off. The Root

Debt ceiling negotiators reach a deal: 5 essential reads about the tentative accord, brinkmanship and the danger of default

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on May 27, 2023, agreed in principle to a tentative deal that would raise the debt ceiling while capping some federal spending at current levels. The accord, if approved by both houses of Congress, would avert an unprecedented default that threatens to derail the economy and put hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work. Negotiators agreed to lift the ceiling for two years – past the 2024 presidential election – while putting a temporary cap on most nondefense spending at 2023 levels. It would also reduce planned funding for the IRS, impose new work requirements on some people who receive benefits from the federal program known as SNAP and claw back billions of unspent funds from pandemic relief programs. The Conversation

Former GOP Florida congressperson says he may leave state because of DeSantis

Former Rep. David Jolly, a Republican who represented Florida in Congress, is thinking about moving his family out of Florida due to the hostile environment created by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). LGBTQ Nation

Ron DeSantis’ Bizarre Feud With Disney, Explained

The Florida governor is doing everything he can to punish one of the state’s biggest economic drivers Rolling Stone

Why a proposed Texas mandate to ‘wean’ trans youth off their meds contradicts medical science

State bans on gender-affirming care tend to share similar directives and language, prohibiting clinicians from prescribing hormones or puberty blockers to those under 18. The proposed Texas ban also includes a requirement that garnered a mention in each piece of media coverage: Any young person who is already taking gender-affirming medication when the ban goes into effect “shall wean off the prescription drug over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications.” PBS

Congress has power to reform Supreme Court, Sen. Whitehouse says

But pushing ethics reforms through Congress “is not going to be easy,” the Democratic senator said. Politico

What Did Our Vote For Biden Get Us?

A political strategist says to Black voters: stop the right-wing parroting of talking points written by other Black people who pretend to care about our issues The Root

Inside the shameful history of the ‘Lavender Scare,’ when the US government embarked on an anti-gay witch hunt and purged thousands of employees

“It was a witch hunt,” former Navy Lieutenant Joan Cassidy described the decades-long government campaign which later became now known as the “Lavender Scare.” Cassidy was one of up to 10,000 government employees who were fired because of their sexuality in the 1950s and 60s. During the Cold War paranoia of the late 1940s and 50s, the US government famously led a witch hunt targeting communists leading to a hysteria dubbed the “Red Scare.” The hysteria was later followed by a second government campaign prompted by discrimination against gay people in the federal government, which similarly became known as the “Lavender Scare.” Insider

Vermont’s GOP Governor Shock: Protects Trans Care, Abortion Rights

Vermont’s Republican governor, Phil Scott, is going against his party by protecting access to gender-affirming care and abortion instead of restricting or banning the procedures. Without much fanfare, this month Scott signed two bills into law that safeguard access to this care. House Bill 89 and Senate Bill 37 offer “the most comprehensive protections to date” for both gender-affirming care and abortion, according to GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, a legal nonprofit based in New England. Advocate

Target’s CEO Tried to Defend the Company’s Decision to Remove Pride Merch

In an email sent to Target employees on Wednesday, CEO Brian Cornell defended the company’s controversial decision to pull some merchandise from its LGBTQ+ Pride Collection and change store displays. The move came after right-wing influencers spread false information that the retailer was marketing “tuck-friendly” swimsuits to children, which led to a targeted harassment campaign of Target workers. A copy of the email was obtained by Business Insider. Noting that the situation was “well beyond discomfort” and that watching the ensuing backlash and employee harassment has been “gut-wrenching,” Cornell opened the letter by thanking employees for their “patience and professionalism” in dealing with disgruntled, angry and abusive customers. them.

Hundreds of expelled Germans set to leave Russia

Hundreds of Germans working in the education and cultural sectors will be expelled from Russia next month, the German foreign ministry says. BBC

Indian forces kill dozens of insurgents in Manipur

Indian security forces have eliminated dozens of insurgents in the Manipur region, according to the regional chief minister. Troops were deployed to the area to quell clashes between tribal communities. Deutsche Welle

Mexico adds nonbinary option to passports in “great leap” for the “dignity of people”

Nonbinary Mexicans now have the option to select “X” as their gender marker, rather than male or female. LGBTQ Nation

Russia launches largest drone attack on Kyiv since war began

Explosions and air-raid sirens were heard in the capital city and 12 other regions across Ukraine The Telegraph

Right-wing populist Javier Milei gains support in Argentina by blasting ‘political caste’

He believes selling human organs should be legal, climate change is a “socialist lie,” sex education is a ploy to destroy the family and that the Central Bank should be abolished. He also could be Argentina’s next president. Javier Milei, an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is the latest example of how right-wing populists are making inroads in Latin America, appealing to a citizenry angry with politics as usual and eager for outsiders to shake up the system. AP News

Turkey election: Germany, US congratulate Erdogan

Leaders around the world expressed their regards to Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he won another term. The opposition, meanwhile, had criticized the vote as “unfair.” Deutsche Welle

Katty Kay: A growing case of transatlantic heartburn

America’s allies are getting nervous. As more Republicans jump into the race for president, and the 2024 election kicks into high gear, some European leaders have their eyes on brewing storms in the transatlantic waters. BBC

Vote the Fuckers Out https://www.tumblr.com/dduane/718586161883381760/devoursjohnlock-con-oneill-mcm-comic-con-panel

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...