The Mouse And The Mask Night Thread (May 24, 2023)

The final MF DOOM album I want to feature is his 2004 collaboration with Danger Mouse, The Mouse And The Mask, which sampled almost every Adult Swim cartoon from the time; including Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, and Sealab 2021. Dumile may have done the project for “the bread” but it turned out to be a stone-cold classic.

The album was heavily promoted by the Cartoon Network and features some well-known guests including Talib Kweli and Ghostface Killah. DOOM did his research, too, as explained to XL:

“Usually I wasn’t up all night watching cartoons and shit until that project came into view. I had to really watch the shows and get the Adult Swim thing and get current references and see what the viewers of the shows liked. Get a feel for it. A lot of research was done in the form of having verses that were…I have a lot of ammo in my books. Pieces of rhymes stacking up. So it wasn’t hard to piece songs together.”

Favourite Song: The Mask (Featuring Ghostface Killah)

Favourite Lyric:

Doom hit the eye in the sky with a pie

Shrink said he thinks he believe he could fly

Spread his wings and flap like a goose

He’ll show you how to do it if you help him get the straps loose

(Basket Case)

On January 1st 2021 Daniel Dumile’s wife Jasmine announced through Instagram that he had passed the previous October. He was 49 years old.

Good night and take care, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...