Night Thread of 薔薇と野獣

”薔薇と野獣” (“Bara to Yajuu”, or “Rose and Beast”) is a track by Haruomi Hosono, from his 1973 solo debut Hosono House. While the album on the whole is not too far removed from the folk rock of Hosono’s previous band Happy End, this track rides a slinky, funky groove to great effect. Hosono has gone on to release over two dozen solo albums in a wide variety of styles, and of course made pioneering electronic music as one of the three principal members of Yellow Magic Orchestra.

