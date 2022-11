Here’s an interesting fact: these two one-shot gag characters from Futurama’s “Anthology of Interest II” and hitherto unseen members of the Planet Express crew, were named after characters in Heroes of Might and Magic, the turn-based strategy franchise which began in 1995!

Every night’s a school night here on the Avocado. Take care of yourselves, everybody!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...