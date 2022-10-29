30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 30: Horror Across The Decades

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the way horror has evolved. Do you prefer the way it was presented in film/media back in the 50s and 60s or do you prefer the modern take on horror? Is there an in-between period that scratches your preferred itch?

