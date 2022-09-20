The space 👽’s Birthday Night Thread (20/9)

Today (or yesterday, depending on your time zone) is the 31st birthday of your favourite-by-default extraterrestrial Avocado.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I have spent today hanging around the pool, eating cake, and playing Splatoon 3. Hopefully, you have all had similarly nice days.
I also shared this birthday with our much-missed pal Ack_Ack. Do something nice for yourself and others, as he would, unless of course those others are geese, in which case fuck ’em.
Have a wonderful evening, Avocados. Don’t party too hard on my behalf.