The HP Lovecraft’s Birthday Night Thread

Howard Phillips Lovecraft was born at 9 a.m. on August 20, 1890, at his family home at 454 (then numbered 194) Angell Street in Providence, Rhode Island. His mother was Sarah Susan Phillips Lovecraft, who could trace her ancestry to the arrival of George Phillips to Massachusetts in 1630. His father was Winfield Scott Lovecraft, a traveling salesman for Gorham & Co., Silversmiths, of Providence. When Lovecraft was three his father suffered a nervous breakdown in a hotel room in Chicago and was brought back to Butler Hospital, where he remained for five years before dying on July 19, 1898. Lovecraft was apparently informed that his father was paralyzed and comatose during this period, but the surviving evidence suggests that this was not the case; it is nearly certain that Lovecraft’s father died of paresis, a form of neurosyphilis.

Howard’s racism has been talked about to some extent everywhere on the Internet, including here. It was real, it was repugnant, but it was also not the whole of the man. He had many opinions that would fit right here on the Avocado, and wrote some 18 must read stories in his life (out of 70. He beat Sturgeon’s Law, at least).

Here are some Lovecraft quotes to get you through this short Summer night:

“Bunch together a group of people deliberately chosen for strong religious feelings, and you have a practical guarantee of dark morbidities expressed in crime, perversion, and insanity.”

“Capitalism is dying from internal as well as external causes, & its own leaders & beneficiaries are less & less able to kid themselves. I’m no economist, but from recent reading I’ve been able to form a rough picture of the dilemma—the need to restrict consumers’ goods & to pile up a needless plethora of producing equipment in order to maintain the irrational surplus called profit—which has caused orthodox economists like Hayek & Robbins to admit that only starvation wages & artificial scarcity could stabilize the profit system in future & avert increasing cyclical depressions of utterly destructive scope. Laissez-faire capitalism is dead—make no mistake about that. The only avenue of survival for plutocracy is a military & emotional fascism whereby millions of persons will be withdrawn from the industrial arena & placed on a dole or in concentration-camps with high-sounding patriotic names. That or socialism—take your choice. … All this from an antiquated mummy who was on the other side until 1931! Well—I can better understand the inert blindness & defiant ignorance of the reactionaries from having been one of them. I know how smugly ignorant I was…”

Cats are the runes of beauty, invincibility, wonder, pride, freedom, coldness, self-sufficiency, and dainty individuality

Lovecraft’s voice was described as high and piping, with a pronounced Rhode Island accent. So, imagine Peter Griffin from TV’s Family Guy saying the above quotes.

