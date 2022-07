For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Animation is an artform often capable of breathtaking beauty. Animation is also an artform capable of breathtaking insipidity. What’s a drop-dead gorgeous piece of animation that doesn’t really have much to recommend in the story/idea department, but is well worth a watch anyway?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...