Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight Discussion

The reveal in August 2019 that Marvel Studios will be bringing a Moon Knight series to the Disney+ service was one of the bigger pieces of news that got a lot of folks excited. Making a March 30th, 2022 debut, the series has Jeremy Slater serving as the head writer with Mohamed Diab leading the directing team. The project saw a six episodes run that clocked in at the 40-50 minute range each as part of the fourth phase of the MCU.

This discussion is for the series as a whole and the newly arrived Marvel Studios: Assembled special that delves into the behind-the-scenes side of it. Consider everything spoiled here as it deals with how the show was made, casting choices, special effects, and story elements.

The cast includes:

  • Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight
  • Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow
  • Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart / Midnight Man
  • May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly
  • Lucy Thackeray portrays Donna
  • F. Murray Abraham voices the Egyptian moon god Khonshu
  • Antonia Salib as the Egyptian goddess Taweret
  • Rey Lucas as Elias Specto
  • Ann Akinjirin as Bobby
  • David Ganly as Billy
  • Fernanda Andrade as Wendy Spector

Additional casting includes Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, Sofia Danu, Karim El-Hakim, Shaun Scott, and Díana Bermudez in undisclosed roles.

The series was intended as a limited-run project that was filmed from April to October 2021 on location in Budapest and Jordan as well as Atlanta, GA.

Plot concept: The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.