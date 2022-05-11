Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight Discussion

The reveal in August 2019 that Marvel Studios will be bringing a Moon Knight series to the Disney+ service was one of the bigger pieces of news that got a lot of folks excited. Making a March 30th, 2022 debut, the series has Jeremy Slater serving as the head writer with Mohamed Diab leading the directing team. The project saw a six episodes run that clocked in at the 40-50 minute range each as part of the fourth phase of the MCU.
This discussion is for the series as a whole and the newly arrived Marvel Studios: Assembled special that delves into the behind-the-scenes side of it. Consider everything spoiled here as it deals with how the show was made, casting choices, special effects, and story elements.
The cast includes:
- Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight
- Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow
- Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart / Midnight Man
- May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly
- Lucy Thackeray portrays Donna
- F. Murray Abraham voices the Egyptian moon god Khonshu
- Antonia Salib as the Egyptian goddess Taweret
- Rey Lucas as Elias Specto
- Ann Akinjirin as Bobby
- David Ganly as Billy
- Fernanda Andrade as Wendy Spector
Additional casting includes Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, Sofia Danu, Karim El-Hakim, Shaun Scott, and Díana Bermudez in undisclosed roles.
The series was intended as a limited-run project that was filmed from April to October 2021 on location in Budapest and Jordan as well as Atlanta, GA.
Plot concept: The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.