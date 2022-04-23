The Day Thread of Agen Kolar

Agen Koth was the Mexican non-union equivalent of previous Day Thread Jedi Eeth Koth. Originally Eeth was supposed to be the one Zabrak Jedi throughout the whole trilogy but there was some behind the scenes nonsense so Lucas decided to make a new character for Episode II and III. Another alleged master duelist, Agen was taken out in one hit by Palpatine with no attempt at dodging or parrying.

Have fun posting Day Threaders, and if a Sith Master turns on his lightsaber and jumps at you, maybe consider doing anything except uselessly holding your lightsaber above your head in attack position.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...