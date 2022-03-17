Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Overall Discussion (Spoilers)

Getting underway in November 2021 and wrapping up today, the thirteen episode of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery landed today. A fifth season was already ordered but no premiere date or information for it has arrived yet.

This discussion space is for all things season four (and prior seasons as needed) and should be considered to be spoilerific.

Season Concept: The fourth season of the American television series Star Trek: Discovery follows the crew of the USS Discovery, more than 900 years after the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, as they help rebuild the United Federation of Planets following a cataclysmic event.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...