There are 17 nominees, with the 7 first-time nominees being:

Beck

Duran Duran

Eminem

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

The other 10 nominees being:

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Fela Kuti

Devo

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

MC5

Dionne Warwick

If you want to vote, go to the link https://vote.rockhall.com/. Here are my picks:

Fela Kuti

Kate Bush

A Tribe Called Quest

Eurythmics

Rage Against the Machine

