Best Graphic Novels and Manga of 2021

The winner of the Pits Best Comic Book and Web Comic of 2021 will be announced Thursday in the usual Comic Book Chat time slot, which is 1230pm EST.

The Hayes Code made a comment about the best graphic novels and manga for 2021 and I let the crew at the Book Nook know that I would be posting this discussion thread.

Standalone graphic novels and manga get their due today. We had some of them nominated in the Pits but I wanted to make sure that if you didn’t get a chance to mention them, rank them, or nominate them that you’d get the opportunity to do so.

Tell us which ones you’ve read this year that are must-reads or ones that deserve to be talked about more or get better recognition.

