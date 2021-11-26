Friday New Music 11/26￼

New Julie Doiron new-ish A Place To Bury Strangers. Thanksgiving
— A Place To Bury Strangers – Hologram: Destroyed & Disassembled
— Aerosmith – Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Stars Hear
— Alera – Beware the Snake EP
— All Are to Return – All Are to Return II
— Anarcheon – Scary Tale EP
— ARCHGOAT – Worship the Eternal Darkness
— ASIA – The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1
— Bitumen – Cleareye Shining
— Black Label Society – Doom Crew Inc.
— Blind Summit – Hell and Heresy EP
— Blodtår – Blodtår
— Bright World – Cloud Parade
— Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner (of The National) – Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Bryson Tiller – A Very Different Christmas
— ChillinIt – Family Ties
— Chris Kelly – Your Day Begins Again
— Coilguns – Shunners/Burrows
— Color Dolor – Blurry Things
— Cousin Kula – Double Dinners
— CYNIC – Ascension Codes
— Daedelus and Joshua Idehen – Holy Water Over Sons
— Dan Sartain – Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise
— David Bowie – Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001)
— Deep Purple – Turning to Crime
— Deine Lakaien – Dual +
— DISHELL – Teutonic Beat
— DJ CAM & Frédéric Beneix – Wine4Melomanes
— DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0
— Drop on Glass – Light as a Feather
— Emét – Carlin’s Farm
— Eternal Evil – The Warriors Awakening Brings The Unholy Slaughter
— Eternity’s End – Embers of War
— Fawns of Love – Innocence of Protection
— Fortress – Don’t Spare The Wicked
— G. Love – Coming Back Home For Christmas!
— Gerry Mulligan – Night Lights (Vinyl Reissue)
— Godhead Machinery – Monotheistic Enslavement
— Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion – We Are the Truth
— Helmet – Live and Rare
— High Fighter – High Fighter Live at WDR Rockpalast
— Hugh Reid and The Velvet Underpants – I’d Rather Have A Bottle In Front Of Me Than A Full Frontal Lobotomy
— i Helvete – Sinisten Puiden Nitty
— Imminence – Heaven In Hiding
— Imperial Triumphant – An Evening With Imperial Triumphant
— In Mourning – The Bleeding Veil
— JASSS – A World of Service
— Joey Landreth – All That You Dream
— Jonas Lindberg – Miles From Nowhere
— Joseph Izaeya – Harder Truths EP
— Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You
— The KCBCs – Color Box
— Kid Bookie – Cheaper Than Therapy
— killthelogo – Reset
— Kobi Onyame – Don’t Drink the Poison
— The KVB – Unity
— Lil Yee – Unbreakable
— Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne – Hildring
— Lock Up – The Dregs Of Hades
— Mach-Hommy – Notorious Dump Legend
— The Mars Volta – Noctourniquet (Vinyl Reissue)
— Negurā Bunget – Zău
— Nell and The Flaming Lips – Where the Viaduct Looms
— Nic Chester – The Skipping Girl – The Soundtrack
— Nina June – Meet Me on the Edge of Our Ruin EP
— NOËP – No Man Is An Island
— The Ocean – Phanerozoic Live
— Omar Khorshid – Giant + Guitar (Vinyl Reissue)
— Opera Diabolicus – Death on a Pale Horse
— Oscar Peterson Quartet – A Time For Love: The Oscar Peterson Quartet – Live in Helsinki, 1987
— Paisley Parc – Long Time Coming EP
— Pave the Jungle – Waiting for Nothing EP
— Popol Vuh – Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres
— Prehistoric Pigs – The Fourth Moon
— Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû – Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû
— R.A.P. Ferreira – The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures
— Remedy – Remedy Meets Wu-Tang
— Repentance – Volume 1 – Reborn EP
— Resolve – Between Me and the Machines
— Richard Dawson & Circle – Henki
— RIKI – Gold
— Rhapsody Of Fire – Glory For Salvation
— Robert Görl and DAF – Nur noch Einer
— Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright and Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live
— Ryan Hamilton – 1221
— Scalping – Flood Remixed EP
— Scars of Solitude – If These Walls Could Talk EP
— Serpent Cobra – Helter Skelter EP
— Servant – Blessed By The Light Of A Thousand Stars
— Shida Shahabi – Alvaret (Original Soundtrack) EP
— SHUN – Songs from the Centrifuge
— Sigur Rós – Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust (Vinyl Reissue)
— Slace – SSD EP
— Smith / Kotzen (Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen) – Better Days EP
— Soda Blonde – I Still Have Feelings For You EP
— Stellar Void – Chrysalis EP
— Sun O))) – Metta, Benevolence BBC6 Live: on the invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs
— TDW – Fountains
— TEETH – Finite
— Thanatos – Covered Country
— Thundercat – The Golden Age of Apocalypse (Vinyl Reissue)
— Two Headed Emperor – Deracination
— µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – Secret Garden
— Vardis – Guaranteed No Overdubs: 100 MPH @ 100 Club
— Various Artists – Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Victory – Gods of Tomorrow
— Wars – A Hundred Shivers
— When The Deadbolt Breaks – As Hope Valley Burns
— zebrahead – III EP