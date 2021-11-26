Friday New Music 11/26￼

New Julie Doiron new-ish A Place To Bury Strangers. Thanksgiving

— A Place To Bury Strangers – Hologram: Destroyed & Disassembled

— Aerosmith – Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Stars Hear

— Alera – Beware the Snake EP

— All Are to Return – All Are to Return II

— Anarcheon – Scary Tale EP

— ARCHGOAT – Worship the Eternal Darkness

— ASIA – The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1

— Bitumen – Cleareye Shining

— Black Label Society – Doom Crew Inc.

— Blind Summit – Hell and Heresy EP

— Blodtår – Blodtår

— Bright World – Cloud Parade

— Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner (of The National) – Cyrano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Bryson Tiller – A Very Different Christmas

— ChillinIt – Family Ties

— Chris Kelly – Your Day Begins Again

— Coilguns – Shunners/Burrows

— Color Dolor – Blurry Things

— Cousin Kula – Double Dinners

— CYNIC – Ascension Codes

— Daedelus and Joshua Idehen – Holy Water Over Sons

— Dan Sartain – Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise

— David Bowie – Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001)

— Deep Purple – Turning to Crime

— Deine Lakaien – Dual +

— DISHELL – Teutonic Beat

— DJ CAM & Frédéric Beneix – Wine4Melomanes

— DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0

— Drop on Glass – Light as a Feather

— Emét – Carlin’s Farm

— Eternal Evil – The Warriors Awakening Brings The Unholy Slaughter

— Eternity’s End – Embers of War

— Fawns of Love – Innocence of Protection

— Fortress – Don’t Spare The Wicked

— G. Love – Coming Back Home For Christmas!

— Gerry Mulligan – Night Lights (Vinyl Reissue)

— Godhead Machinery – Monotheistic Enslavement

— Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion – We Are the Truth

— Helmet – Live and Rare

— High Fighter – High Fighter Live at WDR Rockpalast

— Hugh Reid and The Velvet Underpants – I’d Rather Have A Bottle In Front Of Me Than A Full Frontal Lobotomy

— i Helvete – Sinisten Puiden Nitty

— Imminence – Heaven In Hiding

— Imperial Triumphant – An Evening With Imperial Triumphant

— In Mourning – The Bleeding Veil

— JASSS – A World of Service

— Joey Landreth – All That You Dream

— Jonas Lindberg – Miles From Nowhere

— Joseph Izaeya – Harder Truths EP

— Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You

— The KCBCs – Color Box

— Kid Bookie – Cheaper Than Therapy

— killthelogo – Reset

— Kobi Onyame – Don’t Drink the Poison

— The KVB – Unity

— Lil Yee – Unbreakable

— Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne – Hildring

— Lock Up – The Dregs Of Hades

— Mach-Hommy – Notorious Dump Legend

— The Mars Volta – Noctourniquet (Vinyl Reissue)

— Negurā Bunget – Zău

— Nell and The Flaming Lips – Where the Viaduct Looms

— Nic Chester – The Skipping Girl – The Soundtrack

— Nina June – Meet Me on the Edge of Our Ruin EP

— NOËP – No Man Is An Island

— The Ocean – Phanerozoic Live

— Omar Khorshid – Giant + Guitar (Vinyl Reissue)

— Opera Diabolicus – Death on a Pale Horse

— Oscar Peterson Quartet – A Time For Love: The Oscar Peterson Quartet – Live in Helsinki, 1987

— Paisley Parc – Long Time Coming EP

— Pave the Jungle – Waiting for Nothing EP

— Popol Vuh – Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres

— Prehistoric Pigs – The Fourth Moon

— Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû – Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû

— R.A.P. Ferreira – The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures

— Remedy – Remedy Meets Wu-Tang

— Repentance – Volume 1 – Reborn EP

— Resolve – Between Me and the Machines

— Richard Dawson & Circle – Henki

— RIKI – Gold

— Rhapsody Of Fire – Glory For Salvation

— Robert Görl and DAF – Nur noch Einer

— Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright and Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live

— Ryan Hamilton – 1221

— Scalping – Flood Remixed EP

— Scars of Solitude – If These Walls Could Talk EP

— Serpent Cobra – Helter Skelter EP

— Servant – Blessed By The Light Of A Thousand Stars

— Shida Shahabi – Alvaret (Original Soundtrack) EP

— SHUN – Songs from the Centrifuge

— Sigur Rós – Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust (Vinyl Reissue)

— Slace – SSD EP

— Smith / Kotzen (Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen) – Better Days EP

— Soda Blonde – I Still Have Feelings For You EP

— Stellar Void – Chrysalis EP

— Sun O))) – Metta, Benevolence BBC6 Live: on the invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs

— TDW – Fountains

— TEETH – Finite

— Thanatos – Covered Country

— Thundercat – The Golden Age of Apocalypse (Vinyl Reissue)

— Two Headed Emperor – Deracination

— µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – Secret Garden

— Vardis – Guaranteed No Overdubs: 100 MPH @ 100 Club

— Various Artists – Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Victory – Gods of Tomorrow

— Wars – A Hundred Shivers

— When The Deadbolt Breaks – As Hope Valley Burns

— zebrahead – III EP

