30 Day Sports Challenge Day 15: Your Favorite Martial Arts￼

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re talking about the martial arts a bit. There’s a great history to all of this that goes back far and with a lot of different forms and styles. There are a lot of competitive versions around the world as well and today we want to know what you like the most when it comes to this!

Bonus Prompt: Which form don’t you care for?

Extra Bonus prompt: What’s your favorite martial arts movie or TV show?

