Book Nook читает по русски (9/8)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Tomorrow is what would have been Lev Nikolayevich (Leo) Tolstoy’s 203rd birthday. I’m not going to go over his life or his books. Because 1, the man is one of the greatest writers who ever lived and a lot has been written by people who are far more knowledgeable about him than I, and 2, to my shame I have to admit I haven’t read any of his books. Yet. Possibly.

So this week is an opportunity to convince me and anyone else who hasn’t read any of his works and may want to, to start reading them. And which of his works would be perfect to start with.

Or if you feel very strongly why we shouldn’t read his books, that’s fine too. This week is about any and all opinions you have on Tolstoy.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...