Resolution Time – The Goals + Progress Thread

Hey Avocados! Are you trying to find your motivation after a year or more of lockdown? Did you run a new PB and want to brag about it? Did you hit all your macros in your nutrition plan, or are you hoping to do so soon? Has alcohol become too much of a close friend while you couldn’t see your human ones? Did you conquer an old fear, apply for a new job, or just muster up the strength to get out of bed this morning?

This thread is to encourage, celebrate, and support all that. It’s for people who want to do better, whatever that means for them, and for people who need a friendly ear when they can’t quite do better today.

All the usual Avocado rules apply: don’t be a bigot, don’t be mean, don’t threaten public figures or anyone else. For this thread I would also like to say do NOT post pro-ana or anything else advocating dangerously unhealthy habits, and be liberal with your CWs and TWs – you never know who might be reading.

What’s your resolution for today?

