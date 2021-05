Amy Heckerling was born on this day in 1954. Among other TV shows and movies, she directed the great modern Emma adaptation, Clueless.

Here’s an oral history of the movie from 2015: https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/06/clueless-oral-history-20-anniversary

Discuss your favorite Clueless lines, scenes, and fashions in the comments.

