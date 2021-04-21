The Wednesday Politics Thread May Have Caught It

Getting tested today for Covid-19 so désolée for not having the energy to string more than two sentences together. But let’s think of the positive and celebrate this unexpected sense of relief we all felt when we heard the guilty verdict.
None of us believed an obvious cold-blooded murderer would be found guilty despite irrefutable proof, but he was and on all three counts.
Finding guilty murderers hiding behind a law-enforcement badge is not going to solve America’s systemic racism problem, but it will add significant weight on how you tackle the issue as white supremacy has for far too long escaped accountability, and nothing scares it more than to be held equally accountable for their words and for their actions.
Have a great Wednesday, everyone!