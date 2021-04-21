The Wednesday Politics Thread May Have Caught It

Getting tested today for Covid-19 so désolée for not having the energy to string more than two sentences together. But let’s think of the positive and celebrate this unexpected sense of relief we all felt when we heard the guilty verdict.

None of us believed an obvious cold-blooded murderer would be found guilty despite irrefutable proof, but he was and on all three counts.

Count 1: GUILTY

Count 2: GUILTY

Count 3: GUILTY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2021

Finding guilty murderers hiding behind a law-enforcement badge is not going to solve America’s systemic racism problem, but it will add significant weight on how you tackle the issue as white supremacy has for far too long escaped accountability, and nothing scares it more than to be held equally accountable for their words and for their actions.

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

Have a great Wednesday, everyone!

