Woke vs. Bespoke Feminism – The Women+ Thursday Thread

Following Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey where the oldest foundation of White Supremacy and colonialism was challenged, and the ensuing confrontations between work colleagues that pushed to the surface long-hidden bigotries and inequities that have long been kept silent, it is now more important than ever that we must find the courage to better frame and discuss the differences between Woke Feminism and Bespoke Feminism.

Woke Feminism is all inclusive, intersectional, and ever expanding and progressing, leading the charge towards change that lifts up All Women, instead of only the chosen few that pander to some strict doctrine, ideology, political leaning, gender conformity, race, ethnicity, social or economic class, etc.

Bespoke Feminism is self-centering, self-serving, and ever maneuvered and oft exploited to suit one’s objective of the present time. It is not intersectional, it does not fight to include or even elevate all Women, it is of the moment and only for the one person demanding it.

Woke Feminism does not center one cult figure; it does not center Male Grievances under the veil of allyship; and it does not vilify Feminism or malign movements birthed from its strive in order to better acknowledge the centuries of discrimination and injustice, such as the Me Too Movement. No one extremist faction ever defines a whole movement; it does not redefine centuries of fight for Progress. And no one grifting element abusing the Movement in order to monetize it ever discredits the whole fight.

Bespoke Feminism is temporary and conditional. It is mostly a conditional allyship based on the unspoken agreement that it will lend its support as long as those most marginalized and discriminated against look the other way every time Bespoke centers male grievances, carries water for White Supremacy under the veil of fighting for change, with the ever present threat of aligning with Patriarchy in order to punish Woke for daring to speak up.

None of us were born Feminists. We were made. We were taught. We were witnesses, observers, victims, and then we had a defining moment where we chose to become active participants. We start off as Bespoke because that is Human Nature, to care first and foremost about the wellbeing of one’s self. Then we grow up. We notice the world without instead of only the world within. We learn of the complexities of gender norms, of the centuries old ideology that centers and elevates White Supremacy, and the shame of how we were ingrained to uplift, to preserve, and to protect that ideology no matter the skin we were born into. And then comes the time when, at least to ourselves, we admit that nothing will change if we don’t decenter ourselves and find the courage, the temerity, and the determination to center the Movement instead. For uplifting ALL WOMEN is how you achieve true meaningful and lasting Progress.

Today’s Prompt: What was your defining moment where you moved from Bespoke to Woke?

