Hello and welcome to the Wrestle Kingdom 15 Live Thread! Once again stretching over two nights at the Tokyo Dome, if you’re watching along, come talk about it!

Night 1 begins at 11:00pm Pacific (Jan 3), 2:00am Eastern (Jan 4), 7:00am GMT (Jan 4).

Night 2 begins at Midnight Pacific, 3:00am Eastern, 8:00am GMT on Jan 5.

A subscription to NJPW World can be made here:

https://njpwworld.com/

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Japan, large events have been severely restricted in capacity again, with no more tickets being sold for either night after Boxing Day.

January 4:

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

KENTA vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP US title contract briefcase

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team titles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

King of Pro Wrestling Ranbo

January 5:

Winner of Naito-Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles

Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu-ELP winner for the IWGP Jr. title

SANADA vs. EVIL

Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight title

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team titles

4-way match for the KOPW title

Dark match featuring Stardom talent

Unfortunately the Stardom dark matches will not be shown anywhere; they’re only for the fans in attendance. Still, they are Saya Kamitani, Azumi and Utami Hayashishita vs Maika, Natsupoi and Himeka, and Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs Syuri and Giulia.

Share your predictions, reactions, and ratings below!

