Registering the Registry 2019: Amadeus (1984)

Welcome back to Registering the Registry, where we consider and review the films inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry by merit of their cultural, historical, and aesthetic qualities! For our final foray in 1984, we follow Czech-American director Miloš Forman back to 1780s Vienna to explore the scandal and intrigue behind one of music history’s juiciest rumors in Amadeus: the supposed murder of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by fellow composer Antonio Salieri. Takes a good three hours to get through in modern form, so let’s get cracking!

One arrives at Amadeus by way of a circuitous route built on rumor and hearsay. The early and never properly diagnosed death of so acclaimed and beloved a composer as Mozart at only 35 would already spark idle chatter amongst the populace as to any REAL cause. Rumors of conspiracy take flight in the wind of public discourse so easily. With Mozart having confessed a fear someone poisoned him in a letter written in the grip of fever, however, unrelated longstanding rumors of a bitter rivalry between the Austrian musician and court favorite Italian composer Antonio Salieri expanded into talk of murder, of a jealous man plagued by his inadequacies when compared against a true great. Save as suspicion between Mozart and his father Leopold that Emperor Joseph II’s preference for Italian-styled operas prevented the young Mozart from attaining certain positions in the Emperor’s court, there is, of course, no reason to believe the two men had any cause to hate one another, much less kill the other – both admired their counterpart’s compositions, both moved in the same social circles and attended the same recitals, and Salieri even instructed Mozart’s son in music. Idle talk remains idle talk, and Salieri’s attempted suicide in 1823 only gave credence to the rumor. Why, after all, would an old man wracked by dementia, the pains of age, and decades of behind-the-back slander about blood on his hands attempt to take his own life, if not because a deep-running guilt over having struck down an innocent and accomplished fellow thirty-plus years prior? Loose lips can carry a falsehood so terribly far.

So it goes that, a mere five years after Salieri’s death, Russian poet and playwright Alexander Pushkin publishes his 1830 play Mozart and Salieri, a two-scene mini-tragedy in which Salieri jealously poisons Mozart’s drink on-stage and ruminates on his own shortcomings. Sixty-seven years later, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov adapts the play for a short tragic opera of the same name, with near-identical contents. By the time these two plays come to Peter Shaffer’s attention and inspire his 1979 stage play Amadeus, which in turn moves Czech expatriate Miloš Forman so deeply as to push a collaborative film adaptation between the two into production, the historical moment which inspired them is nearly two centuries past. All participants are long dead, the historical record shows next to no chance Salieri hated or poisoned Mozart, and his supposed victim has passed into the laurels of history as a composer known and beloved only second to Beethoven, while the once-publicly accused remains of interest to musicologists and deepcut enthusiasts only. A story examining the two is free to bend reality and fact a touch, use the old lies as basis for discovery of a universal truth, employ Mozart and Salieri not as their historical counterparts mired in Austrian politics and the tedium of actual compositional employment and the limiting foibles of flesh and blood people; but as figures of vast, turbulent emotion, divine belief and vulgar actuality beyond what flesh can sustain, actors in their own supposition towards the goal of asking the big questions. What makes one great: inborn talent or sustained effort? What drives one to hate so passionately, if not the blinding forces of ego and insecurity? How much truth can loathing, inwardly and outwardly directed alike, reveal to the loather and about the loathed? If the falsehood has carried so far and wide despite its constant and irrefutable debunking, why not lay foundations atop it, dig into the soul and see what you find if you take seriously the notion this one man really, honestly, truly hated the other so much he would see him lie dead?

(Better than dramatizing bloody happenings not a year past by remolding a deeply bigoted man into a champion for the oppressed, I’ll tell you that much.)

If we are to consider Amadeus through this lens of making good from historical lies, it is worth beginning on the one major inaccuracy Shaffer and Forman’s work is most often found guilty of perpetrating, vis a vis Mozart’s compositional style. As told by F. Murray Abraham’s elderly Salieri in an all-night, movie-spanning confession to Herman Meckler’s increasingly weary priest, the root of all hatred here is found in how Tom Hulce’s Mozart writes his music. The braying laugh annoys, yes the penchant for vulgarity is scandalous, the disregard for royal appointments and procedure grates, the arrogance, the childishness, the direct disrespect for Salieri’s own compositions, the combination of all these into a man whose music remains so divinely-inspired it cannot help but irk another who prayed to God for the same his whole life. All these make Mozart contemptuous to Salieri’s eyes, but what he cannot stand is the manner by which it all comes to the page. When he finds occasion to study the first piece he hears at a party, Salieri’s past and present selves are overcome with how beautiful and clear it all sounds, how naturally it unfurls its true, longing intention, how every note seems precisely placed as if dictated by an old master of yore blessed with the inspiration to create something entirely new. When Mozart is invited to demonstrate his mastery of Salieri’s welcoming march after just one listen, he sits at the instrument and improvises a version ten times better on the spot, all new nuances and flairs and developments well beyond the Italian musician’s night’s work. At first act’s close, when Elizabeth Berridge arrives as Mozart’s wife Costanza arrives with her husband’s compositional resume, she casually notes how he never makes copies of his work, and Salieri is once more gripped by realization. These dozens upon dozens of pieces, each formed from heavenly cloudstuff and immediately obvious as dazzling upon the ears when viewed as mere ink on paper, were most certainly written in one go, by a man who simply hears operas in his head and transcribes them mind to page without further consideration. Every last little offensive thing about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart exists in the same body as a mind which can produce the pinnacle of orchestrals without effort, as hands which can place it all on paper without error or correction. It’s hardly any accident this devastating revelation leads directly into the scene of Salieri turning his back on God and vowing Mozart’s utter ruination.

Except, we should consider what we see and know of Mozart in the film. Despite placing the narrative within the confines of Salieri’s confession, Shaffer and Forman do afford us looks into Mozart’s personal life which should be unknown to the confessor. These are to definite narrative and thematic purpose – spending time in the Mozart house away from even Salieri’s hired spying servant before, during, and after her part in the story affords us a deeper look into the relationship between Mozart and his father Leopold (Roy Dotrice), which then enriches our understanding and experience when Salieri hits on the notion of using the man’s ghost as a wedge against Mozart – but more to the point, they emphasize one immensely important point about the film’s conception of the man. He is, at all turns, working and working and working at his art. He lands himself in financial hot water by refusing to tutor students for the sake of opening time to consider and write, he places himself at a distance from his wife and face for the sake of writing, he coats the whole apartment in half-finished sheet music and obsessively scribbles down ideas to distract himself from the day’s stresses. Though we never sit down and fully track Mozart’s construction of a symphony or opera from start to finish, and though cuts from commissions or inspirations directly into the completed product implies the same divine inspiration Salieri insists upon through his confession, there is enough narrow focus on Mozart as an artist who has to really try for his music at the expense of all else to cast doubt on Salieri’s impression of the man as wrongfully-gifted heavenly favorite. Any instances of Mozart seeming blessed with immediate and perfect ability are readily explained by one not obsessed with his destruction: an improvisational talent can naturally iterate on another’s work in mere minutes, perform light party tricks for an easily amused crowd, or perform to match unreasonable standards when pressured by the twin vice grips of promised financial windfall and failing health. The very ahistorical supposition about Mozart’s abilities and methods driving Salieri’s hatred seems doubtful in view of a characterization so marked by drive and foolhardy sacrifice to drive ever-harder.

From here, one might feel temptation to take liberty with the film and being counting all historical discrepancies as the result of Salieri’s shaky, self-serving memory. It’s not like we want for further instances in which altered recollection plays a vital role in how he tells the story – his own father, for instance, is briefly regarded early on as a cold, hateful man for expressing the entirely reasonable sentiment of not wanting to parade his son about Europe as a trained monkey for royalty as Leopold did with Wolfgang, establishing a contrast between the bitter Salieri and feal, near-worshipful Mozart in attitudes towards their fathers. Consider the matter long enough, and you can make any claim of ahistorical plot points or story turns as examples of an unreliable narrator being unreliable. I do not think it productive to take this line of thinking as our main approach, though, however much fun it might prove to pick at the movie going, “Salieri was married and had kids in real life, yet portrays himself as chaste in a plea to God for musical brilliance because it makes him look better/damns him all the more/insert your interpretation here.” There’s something else at work in the choice to play at Mozart as if he’s divinely inspired while hinting he works just as hard as Salieri without a tenth the sense of place or proportion. We’ve broken with history for a purpose, and to my mind that purpose is to heighten a sense of these two men as presented in the film as persons mutually gifted and devoted to their craft, yet so consumed by their egos and pride as to miss their commonality, and so become less as men than they are as musicians.

They’re both immensely prideful, petty people here. Salieri, so desperate for greatness and recognition he disregards his considerably comfortable lifestyle and enormous body of work as worthless so long as Mozart lives and breathes, abusing his lofty position within the Austrian court to lay traps and humiliations in his one-sided rival’s path. Mozart, a young man high on his own fame and completely unthinking about what words spill from his tongue in noble company, ready and eager to argue himself as the best composer in all of Vienna, and the sharpest tongued while he’s at it too. One sees someone he considers a better and suddenly finds only mediocre trash where once sat glory, the other finds none he can call his equal and gleefully walls himself into a self-destructive, vain cycle. They know music better than any contemporary composer, much less the tin-eared fools who populate the Austrian court, and it is an effort of body and soul alike for each to bring all they hear within their heads to the page. The younger sees his elder as a harmless, slightly pompous twit who nevertheless stands as his only ally in a world gradually turnt against him, as the elder views the younger as God’s glory made manifest in slime and mud and foulness who is worth feigned kindness only if it guides him closer to an early grave. There’s something there, this one small acknowledgement that they are equals in passion and dedication and work ethic, an acknowledgement more than likely present in real life if their mutually friendly relationship is believed as genuine and unmarred by conspiracy as here, and their respective failing to consider this poisons all.

So spills forth tragedy. So comes about the absence of a crucifix upon a wall, evils discovered in passing glances and harmless jokes and unexpected triumphs under pressure. So is born unrestrained glee at an Emperor’s yawn, honeyed words of advice dripping with hidden venom, the notice of agony and loss in Don Giovanni registered only by the one who would use it with ill intent. So dies any chance Mozart might find meaning and happiness in comic operas for the populace where a royal court considers his dramatic masterstrokes too boring and complex and long for their delicate ears. So Salieri, by his own tongue a good-natured, well-off, highly-liked person, dies by a thousand indignities inflicted towards one with whose friendship he might be better. A single acknowledgment of commonality, of mutual sweat upon the brow and desperation to make music shake halls across all Europe missed through pride and vanity becomes three sweeping hours of Forman and his mixed crew of American and Czech workers pumping the lifeblood of 1780s Vienna through 1980s Prague for the singular purpose of letting a vision of Antonio Salieri destroy himself by way of destroying Mozart. If those rumors from so long ago were true, if Salieri hated Mozart half so much as the whispers alleged, he would hardly be a man, hardly be human. He would have been, for all intents and purposes, a half-thing, a wretch, a creature whose every good intention and worthwhile accomplishment vanished beneath the muck, because the only halfway decent, equal thing he would have seen in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the grief at the loss of a father, he regarded as an open wound begging for another dagger run through it.

The one time Shaffer and Forman position Mozart and Salieri as equals, with no misunderstanding between them, with their mutual passion and ability as composers is allowed to flourish, comes at the final, terminal hour. Hulce’s Mozart too exhausted from overwork and sickness to do much more than wave his arms and whisper melodies through cracked lips for the sake of a little more money to save his house, Abraham’s Salieri at rapt attention the whole time, pushing harder to drive his enemy over death’s threshold, yet also because he is possessed with revelry at understanding the method and meaning behind it all for the first time and cannot let it go. They work at the “Requiem” together, Mozart dictating slightly too fast for Salieri’s hand and head at first, the older of the two struggling to comprehend how this will all gel into the majesty he has regarded as pinnacular for years, strengthening as it clicks together on the soundtrack and in his head, and all the while Mozart fades and fades and fades. It is a moment when two who know are known by the other clearer than ever… or at least, Salieri knows Mozart clearly. What Mozart sees of Salieri – a kindly, tender friend who pushes so hard because he cares, because he knows his friend needs help in accomplishing this last, all-important task, someone worth apologizing to as he slips into a final illness – is perhaps accurate to reality, but not at all accurate here. Purity and unity are tainted. What should be a moment of understanding is darkened by one party opening their eyes wider than ever in their life as the other closes them to all sense and truth. What might have been now is, and for want of less prideful men, it is only a final, fatal misunderstanding.

It should be noted, as I promised in preview last week, the 2002 director’s cut somewhat muddles all this. I am able to draw this meaning from Amadeus because the film as presented in theaters is possessed by a remarkable clarity of purpose in its editing, directly tying concepts from one to the next in an uninterrupted string of powerful moments, all firmly planted in the limitations of Salieri and Mozart’s persons as accorded by their personalities. When Forman came back nearly twenty years later to reintroduce twenty minutes of cut material simply because the home video format and established success of Amadeus meant he could with no worries about returns, he came with, I wager, a sloppier view on how his own film moves. The majority of additions concentrate around the first act’s end and the second’s beginning, reintroducing a more explicit version of the scene in which Salieri realizes Mozart slept with a pupil of his, bringing in a lengthy side journey into Salieri asking for and then rejecting sex from Costanza, and elaborating on Mozart’s money troubles by showing him outright reject a pupil for coming from too frustrating a family before returning much later to beg for money while drunk. They are not harmful scenes on their own, and indeed bring a tiny bit of additional depth to certain character facets. They are, however, damaging because they wreck the immediacy of certain associations – Salieri rejects God after humiliating Costanza by calling in his servant as she strips for political favor rather than after rejecting her pleas for assistance because Mozart’s music is too perfect to tolerate. Salieri’s vow is furthermore separated from Leopold’s arrival in Vienna by his implying Mozart sleeps with his students and Mozart noodling around with the frustrating family, which weakens the meaning behind Salieri’s decision to evoke the father’s specter to control Mozart in the third act. Said control is lessened when a later cut from Mozart enjoying a parody of his operas and agreeing to write The Magic Flute for a penance to Mozart wrecked by the process of writing the “Requiem” has to now diverge into Mozart humiliating himself before unrelated characters for money. These all make poorly-judged additions, and while they may have seemed sensible once upon a time, the completed cut has no need of them except to lessen the power of its finest moments. Theatrical is definitely the way to go here.

It is, in a funny way, instructive for a film such as Amadeus to bear the marks of such unnecessary meddling, being as they further put to lie any notion in the fictionalized Salieri’s head that great art simply flows from the wellspring as taped by the inspired. One might look upon the film exhibited in 1984, the recipient of eleven nominations and eight wins at the Academy Awards of a possible ten (what with Abraham and Hulce both nominated for Best Actor), the gold standard in lifting period biopics from their reputation of stuffiness and impenetrability into the realm of universally appreciable, resonant cinema, and see only the clear form. A work so carefully considered and crafted, yet so easy and natural in how it sketches characters, employs Mozart’s melodies, weaves along a darkening thread to its tragic conclusion, you could easily believe it the result of geniuses striding forth to make their masterpiece without compromise. Some version of Amadeus sprang forth from Forman and Shaffer and producer Saul Zaentz’s heads fully formed, and all the behind the scenes making of docs in the world full on tales of casting difficulties and passport troubles and fears about potentially burning down one of the last standing wooden opera houses in Europe by lighting it with candles can’t shake the notion of immediate perfection from the mind. See the film with the twenty minutes’ snipped material restored, however; watch and learn as once relevant moments stamp the toes of the larger function, and the sheer effort and manpower necessary to animate the story becomes clear on-screen. As Salieri reflects: you displace a few notes, and the whole thing stands on shakier ground.

It’s not a total collapse as he argues for Mozart’s music, of course. Amadeus remains an engrossing watch regardless the badly-considered additions, because all its best elements remain intact. The lavish costuming, the sense of a period far removed from ours only in cultural sensibilities while the people and their passions remain much the same, the sharp characterizations Abraham and Hulce bring to their parts alongside all the meaningful connections Forman draws between them despite their sharing very little screentime. The themes of jealousy as an acid, pride as a blindfold, the passing of years a fallow garden that can turn a seed of self-reflection into bitter fruit of self-pity and still-mangled truths – all potent as you please no matter the weakened visual connections here or there. It traffics in myths and lies as a means towards examining how these can lead to far sorrier states than what reality managed, casting the rumor-born twin of a real grand composer as a figure whose shriveled insides eventually consumed his outer shell, leaving a broken man who can only remember and lament and lambast the icon his other self counted as friend and colleague. And through it all, the picture looks fantastic, sounds a marvel, and brings all the emotional heft something of its size should pack in every blow. Were but all slander could eventually be reclaimed into something so thoughtful and effective, the world might be a happier place, deserving the likes of Salieri and Mozart.

Too myopic? Too overblown? Just right in impassioned arguing? Lemme know your thoughts on the piece and the movie alike down below! As mentioned, it’s oft regarded as THE Oscar darling to beat for the 80s, so we’ve plenty to talk about. And in the meanwhile, why not look forward to next week, when we finally move out of 1984 and turn our attentions towards 1986, when Spike Lee directed Tracy Camilla Johns in relationship comedy-drama and his feature debut, She’s Gotta Have It! If you’ve got Netflix, they’ve got it on tap for the time being, alongside the 2017 series adaptation. Catch you lot then!

