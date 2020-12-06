Registering the Registry 2019: Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

Welcome back to Registering the Registry, where we consider and review the films inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry by merit of their cultural, historical, and aesthetic qualities! On this go-around, we look into Michael Apted’s 1980 musician biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter, an adaptation of the 1976 Loretta Lynn biography by George Vecsey. The picture won Sissy Spacek Best Actress at the Oscars and remains an early standout in its genre, so let’s poke through what we’ve got, and see what we can’t see.

* * *

The musician’s biopic, I gather, is not a particularly beloved genre. Can’t say I ever watch ’em much myself, but I hang out in enough film lovers’ circles to know the complaints. Too much influence from the subject if produced while they’re alive, or else too much from the family or fellow artists if they’re dead. A greater focus on capturing the hits and scrubbing away all save the glamor at the expense of any real drama or personage. The same story repeating time and time and time again, a lowly nobody elevated to greatness by their raw, uncompromised talent, hitting the big times and riding high for years on end, before the fame and the strain and the drugs take their toil to leave the artist crippled, yet never enough to prevent them from getting back on top. Discussion about their merits frequently begins and ends with someone recommending Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story as a thorough takedown of the whole enterprise and dismissing all else unnecessary once you’ve seen the parody. Maybe someone will bring up Walk the Line as worthwhile regardless its status as inspiration for the parody, or complain about the accolades showered upon the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman if we’re getting particularly modern in our mode of discussion, but the overall consensus is clear: music world biopics function as empty, derivative puff-pieces first, second, third, fourth and so on, actual works of cinematic art a distant twenty-second.

So why not challenge the notion by discussing Michael Apted and Tom Rickman’s chronicle about America’s first number one-charting female country singer, Loretta Lynn? Though the quick rundown biography is perhaps a little redundant here, being the story of the film and all, it’s still worth it for perhaps communicating context you don’t get on the screen. Born second of eight children to a poor coalmining family in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn née Webb married young at 15 (depicted as 13 in the film, for she lied about her age for years), packed up sticks for Washington in adolescence at the instance of husband Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, and mothered four children of her own by the time she was 20. Subject to a rocky marriage to say the least, Doo’s passion for his wife’s singing eventually led to the purchase of a guitar and his encouraging her to sing onstage, eventually expanding out to regular appearances at the start of the 1960s, hit singles throughout the decade, and subsequent years of success as one of the top country stars in America, all on the back of the pair’s ruthless pursuits for anything beyond subsistence living. Over the course of her career, Lynn gained a reputation as a singer who’d tell it to her man hard and good, castigating her husband for cheating on her, beating her, drinking heavily, and using her as womb more than woman with their ultimately six children. Subject matter in her songs eventually came to cover hitherto untouched in country topics like divorce in “Rated X,” birth control in “The Pill,” and war widowing in “Dear Uncle Sam,” while still pumping out plenty hits of the fiery “you done me wrong” stripe with the likes of “Fist City,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” and “Your Squaw Is On the Warpath,” in addition to a string of successful collaborations with Conway Twitty, and of course the biographical audience favorite, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Past the film’s 1980 release, Lynn’s successes and tragedies continued, losing her eldest son in 1984, her husband in 1996, and suffering a series of injuries and strokes in recent years, though still recording and finding new musical partnerships with Jack White and Willie Nelson along the way.

To begin on, it’s interesting how Apted keeps his focus far away from the majority of this. Lynn herself served as a consultant on the picture, going so far as to publicly announce Sissy Spacek would play her before negotiations even began, and though the influence of subjects on their own portrayal often leads to disaster, here I find it leads to greater honesty. Apted was three films deep into his Up project at this point, which required and still requires him to film and carefully consider the portrayal of many social strata in British life, while Lynn has long maintained a tendency to present herself and her life as someone and something humble, the impoverished past just as important to consider and understand as the decades of wild, unmatched success. As a result, Spacek’s Lynn doesn’t make her first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry until act two’s close, and much of her musical success is confined to staging for more personal moments – the closest Coal Miner’s Daughter comes to simply lionizing Lynn as the wellspring of great songs is at the very end, when the credits are presented under a collection of Spacek singing the big numbers’ first verses and chorus lines. In the main, we’ve a story about a poor girl and her poor husband, the one slightly terrified at the prospect of uprooting herself from the safe if slight surroundings of Butcher Holler, the other itching to make something of himself or anything he can get his hands on. The process of their falling in love, getting married, and deciding to leave Lynn’s hometown consumes the entirety of the first act, while Lynn slow approach towards songwriting and stage performance makes up the second, Spacek gradually coming out of her shell to transform a meek and vanishing slip into a motormouthed, proudly country woman all the way. Apted, in collaboration with production designer John W. Corso and cinematographer Ralf D. Bode, is all too happy to linger in the ramshackle Webb homestead, the Kentucky woods chilled by winter, the open plains of the South as the couple drive from one station to the next looking for a DJ who’ll give them the time of day. Once we do arrive at the glitz of fame and fortune, it is somewhat deemphasized visually, and feels ever so slightly off for the characters. They’re far more natural in each other’s company than in the bright lights, so it takes a lot of conscious work to project the big famous personality.

Despite the description I offer just there, it’s hardly the stuff of idealization. In animating Doo Lynn through Tommy Lee Jones (who, being Tommy Lee Jones, always looks older than he’s playing, even when the character approaches and passes his own age at time of production, 33), Coal Miner’s Daughter constantly tangos with the complexity of Loretta Lynn’s marriage. Doo is a supportive husband, pushing his wife to pursue something she’s good at, encouraging her to stand up for herself when faced with challenge, sharing in many victories against the odds with mutual love and affection. He is also a man born and raised with a mean, stubborn streak a mile wide: he rapes Loretta their first night as man and wife, chastises her over every little thing, turns from positive encouragement to bullying threats when he doesn’t get his way fast enough, grows bitter when Loretta finds success and happiness outside his arms in her short-lived friendship with Patsy Cline (Beverly D’Angelo), and scarcely shows a sign he’ll do any better by picture’s end. Onscreen, he’s every inch the dirty worm Lynn sang about all those years, in the same flesh as the husband she swears up and down was the love of her life every step of the way. We can make no mistake he’s wrong in all of it, for the camera follows him enough to show his stewing and storming are all misguided and destructive, yet the same focus gives us a hint as to why he is the way he is. When Loretta’s singing at the Opry for the first time, we stick with Doo to watch him get in a bar fight with the owner who won’t turn the radio up and let him hear his wife’s music; when Loretta’s hanging out with Patsy and leaving him alone on the tour bus, we find something approaching genuine loneliness in his face; when Loretta’s having a climactic, tearful breakdown on stage, pleading with her audience to show they’re here because they care about her as a person, the cuts to Doo leave nothing approaching about how he feels, for he’s crushed he can’t do anything to help her in the moment.

D’Angelo as Cline.

More than celebrate how hard work and talent will eventually raise any common girl from poverty to fabulous riches, Coal Miner’s Daughter is concerned with presenting and examining how a couple like this could possibly stay together and make it work. Certainly, the how of making it work is obvious on the surface – when times are good and they’re in sync, he draws out her best and she gives him something to work for. To an outside observer, though, the bad times are so terribly, abusively, intolerably bad, you start to wonder how Loretta ever got by before she could spin her experiences into a string of number one hits, and even then whether the financial success born from those hits could possibly make up for a drunken, unfaithful, ready-fisted husband’s constant misdeeds. If I were to identify any substantial limitation in the movie’s construction, it would be how Lynn’s involvement not only leads to an honesty about who she and her husband are, but also an unwillingness to fully examine the implications of their marriage. In one way, it’s the nature of the beast. You make a biopic about a famous person, there’s the expectation your conclusion will assert it was truly all worth it despite the hardships, and glamorize all have and all they’ve done to a certain extent. When the film is focused so much on the lives of its central subjects with the music as a complicating factor rather than main attraction, though, the need to say the ride was worth the price enacts a harsher strain on its ability to message.

Throughout the third act, it’s fairly plain Loretta’s difficulties in the spotlight very much are worsened by Doo. He’s not there for her when Patsy dies in a plane crash, he gets her pregnant again and opens the door for her painkiller addiction, he’s still drinking and cheating and being the same ol’ bastard he was when they had nothing, and for all his understandable frustration at feeling a third wheel in a two-person relationship, there remains a selfish, unthinking aspect that never excuses or betters his behavior. As a result, the ending seems somewhat inadequate: Loretta and Doo almost get into an argument over a new cabin in the woods until they find a little air and start to laugh at their own foolishness, and then we’re into Spacek doing her rendition of the title song before fade to credits. That’s all, a single moment of them repeating the upper period of their pattern, with the implication we should be OK with this state of affairs and not think about it any further. Maybe it’s Lynn’s influence over the material, maybe it’s Apted or Rickman thinking the matter didn’t need more than this, maybe it’s a purposeful vagary, but I find it difficult to say a shrug of the shoulders and going, “Well it was all bad, but there was good along the way and the good’ll always outweigh the bad no matter how heavy” isn’t enough of a reckoning. I don’t need the film to moralize in a manner I agree with – much as I think Lynn’s decision to stay married and love her husband through all their lives inexplicable and Doo’s documented behavior reprehensible, I didn’t know the man, I didn’t love the man, I didn’t marry the man, and I’d be well out of step to claim Lynn’s perspective on her own life is wrong for not matching to mine. A movie about her life has to address the inherent contradiction of a woman who told her man exactly where he could stick it and why he could stick it there every step of the way, and yet considered him the love of her life, but you ask me, the way Lynn construes the good and bad as near equally weighted and the way the film reflects her opinion does the abuse it represents grave disservice.

However you slice it, Doo Lynn made his wife’s life a living nightmare by enacting every stereotypical bastard action he could manage, and Loretta Lynn’s ability to say everything was OK and worth continued love comes down to her being able and willing to cope with it. While this may work for her, and while I would never presume to tell someone who’s managing past pains their coping mechanisms are wrong for them, a film about her life that gives Doo a pass without confronting Loretta’s internal reasoning head-on or acknowledging the melancholy of her having made a grand life for her family without taking the advice she sang about so passionately gains the air of apologia for domestic abuse. It does not wreck the film, for the lead-in exploration shows Apted and his collaborators understand the difficult, tangly mess of a marriage they’re exploring, and everyone involved clearly communicates Loretta becomes a better, brighter person when she’s singing because she likes it and is good at it rather than because Doo likes it or it makes him happy. What it does is sidestep the final movement of its conversation, dodge around the strong possibility things aren’t and shouldn’t be so easy as crying on the shoulder of the person who hits you and fritters away your money on booze and loose women simply because you said, “I do,” all those years ago. A good film picks up some unfortunate implications in this manner, and limits itself from engaging in another layer of conversation that might well have made it great.

I lament and condemn to a degree, yet I do not devalue nor discredit the final product. Despite the shaky approach to examining the Lynn family’s marital difficulties more than likely induced by Loretta herself having a say in the production, Coal Miner’s Daughter avoids many self-serving structural and character scrubbing pitfalls so endemic to the biopic. Its sin lies in refusing to pull the final trigger after letting off a whole barrage of cannonfire, rather than leaving the fuses unlit in the first place. A version of this film produced without Lynn’s oversight and approval could likely examine whether abuse that produced great music and a strangely loving bond really was or is worth it, yet such a version would likely lose Spacek in the leading role, and so much hinges on her performance. Whether she’s shyly going through the first moves of romance with Jones, multitasking as the mother of four, going off on a scummy DJ who tried to swindle her in a breathless minute-long tirade, having the time of her life opposite D’Angelo in their too few scenes together, or trying to keep it together as the weight of everything she sees wrong in her life finally becomes too much, she’s painting the portrait of someone who learned to put on a brave face every day of her life, and it’s difficult to imagine the film without her. Swear on my honor, absent context, I’d tell you her renditions of the Lynn songs are just alternate takes from Lynn rather than another person singing. If Coal Miner’s Daughter doesn’t do enough to confront the difficult relationship at its heart, it does just the right amount to portray Lynn as an inspirational figure without deifying her, maintaining an emphasis on the simple day-to-day act of maintaining your composure and keeping your feet on the ground, remembering and valuing where you came from in a way that rises beyond the usual empty platitudes. Forgive in manners I don’t agree with it may, but it does not sanitize, and it comes away with a plenty humane look at an American musical icon as the coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler.

(Also, it’s funny to me Levon Helm is here as Loretta’s father when we just got done discussing The Band two weeks back.)

* * *

Any Loretta Lynn fans out there? Particular ones who weren’t minted in the last week like I was in boning up for this film. Favorite songs by her and thoughts on the movie? Hash it in the comments, and keep tuned for next time, when we move into 1981 to discuss Luis Valdez’s stage play/film hybrid Zoot Suit, a noted Chicano production about the titular 1940s LA riots. You can find it for rental or purchase at all the usual places – Amazon, Vudu, YouTubes, Fandango, etc. See y’all then!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...