Satan Met a Lady Night Thread (November 8)

Dashiell Hammett’s pulp novel ‘The Maltese Falcon’ was adapted for the screen by Warner Brothers three times within ten years between 130 and 1941 – and we think we have it bad with remakes and reboots these days!

Of course the Humphrey Bogart version is considered one of the greatest films of all time, but even though Satan Met a Lady co-starred Bette Davis, it was not as well received. Changed to be more of a light-hearted comedy (and changing the MacGuffin from a statue to a French horn), variety called it “inferior” and Davis herself called it “junk” in her autobiography.

I disagree though; by today’s standards its a breeze at 74 minutes and containing quite a lot of laugh out loud moments. Warren William stars not as Sam Spade but as Ted Shane, a unabashed sleazeball, double- and triple-crossing Davis’ Valerie Purvis in their pursuit of the legendary musical instrument. And how can you not simply adore poster art as beautiful as this?

Have a safe night and remember to take care of yourselves, everyone!

