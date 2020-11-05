Lemon Jelly
Open Threads

The Lemon Jelly Night Thread (November 5)

Tonight’s thread is dedicated to the British electronica duo Fred Deakin and Nick Franglen, aka Lemon Jelly.

Lemon Jelly released three critically acclaimed EPs which won them a record deal with XL Recordings in 2000. Lost Horizons was their big breakout, the first of three full-length albums before they went on hiatus in 2008. They were known as much for their wonderful record sleeve designs – created by Deakin – as they were for their playful, sample-heavy tunes and fun live shows. I still have this very distinct memory of hearing “Nice Weather For Ducks” in a clothing store in 2002 and thinking, “What in the hell is this?!”

Have a good night everyone, and try to stay sane.