FIFTHMAS: T-minus ONE MONTH!

Welcome to November, Avocados!
We’re not quite at a month out yet (technically 1 month+4 days), but given it’s a 1000% insane week with the US election, I figured I’d get this out sooner rather than later.
Last-minute reminders:
- Please check the email you provided me with regularly — particularly if you’re an Amazon Locker recipient.
- First-time Locker gifters: you will not get a Locker code to forward to me to send to your gifter until your gift has been delivered to the locker. I do not need your tracking/order numbers.
- There’s a subthread for shouting into the void that you got your gift that you should go comment in.
- If you’re still waffling in panicky indecision, check out the Brainstorming Thread.
- Please keep in mind that many people’s last day to receive mail prior to Giftmas is Friday, December 4th. The Thanksgiving holiday is the previous Thursday and Friday (11/26-11/27), so shipping around this time may be delayed.
- DON’T OPEN YOUR GIFT UNTIL DECEMBER 6th!