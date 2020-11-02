FIFTHMAS: T-minus ONE MONTH!

Welcome to November, Avocados!

We’re not quite at a month out yet (technically 1 month+4 days), but given it’s a 1000% insane week with the US election, I figured I’d get this out sooner rather than later.

Subthread to find out if your giftee got something yet: http://disq.us/p/2cx5qbb

Last-minute reminders: Please check the email you provided me with regularly — particularly if you’re an Amazon Locker recipient.

— particularly if you’re an recipient. First-time Locker gifters: you will not get a Locker code to forward to me to send to your gifter until your gift has been delivered to the locker. I do not need your tracking/order numbers.

you will not get a Locker code to forward to me to send to your gifter until your gift has been delivered to the locker. I do not need your tracking/order numbers. There’s a subthread for shouting into the void that you got your gift that you should go comment in.

If you’re still waffling in panicky indecision, check out the Brainstorming Thread.

Please keep in mind that many people’s last day to receive mail prior to Giftmas is Friday, December 4th. The Thanksgiving holiday is the previous Thursday and Friday (11/26-11/27), so shipping around this time may be delayed.

The Thanksgiving holiday is the previous Thursday and Friday (11/26-11/27), so shipping around this time may be delayed. DON’T OPEN YOUR GIFT UNTIL DECEMBER 6th!

YOUR MAIL MOOSES SHOULD ALREADY BE ON THEIR WAY, CANUCKADOS.

They do… not operate as fast as this GIF.

As always, please, do not ship live Spidermen.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...