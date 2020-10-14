The Bubba Ho-Tep Day Thread (October 14)

Is Bubba Ho-Tep an overlooked movie these days? Probably not. It’s certainly the very definition of a “Cult Film”, but what does that mean in this day and age? I can certainly remember it seeming to a teenaged Snail like an excited underground whisper and I went wild for the concept of Bruce Campbell playing an elderly Elvis Presley fighting a re-animated Egyptian mummy alongside Ossie Davis as a man who believes he’s actually JFK. The film was based on a short story by Joe R. Lansdale and directed by Don Coscarelli, the person behind the Phantasm series.

Plans for a sequel were mooted for many years, with Ron Perlman apparently willing to take on the role; but Campbell didn’t want to be involved. He said he, “killed, it, for me.” Coscarelli seems to talk up the prospect of a prequel film, or a TV show, every couple of years, though. Personally, I’m glad this ended up being a singular film (if we take away the subsequent novella and comic books). It makes this weird, funny, sad film all that more special. If you’ve never had the chance I thoroughly recommend the DVD commentary Campbell did in character as Elvis.

