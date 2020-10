Street Art, Low Art, Outsider Art, I love it all. My favourite kind is probably stencil art, because of the time and effort it takes to prepare the final image, and the swift deterioration of the tools you use – the stencils themselves. So I thought I’d share with you some of the ones I’ve come across in the wild over the years. I always feel lucky to find a fresh one!

















