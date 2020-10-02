The Shohei Ohtani Day Thread (October 2)

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to the “Japanese Babe Ruth”, Shohei Ohtani, American League Rookie of the Year in 2018. Ohtani played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in his home country of Japan, where he recorded the fastest ever pitch by a Japanese player.

A highly-regarded two-way player, he was signed by the Los Angeles Angels in December 2017, and played as both a starting pitcher and everyday batter. In his home debut, Ohtani pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics into the seventh inning with a 100-mile per hour fastball to strike out 12 batters and went on to retire with a one-hit shutout.

Sadly his extraordinary double duty has meant he’s been plagued by injury, only completing 53⅓ innings as a pitcher for the Angels so far. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was unable to build up his arm strength in Minor League games due to the shutdown. He was also ruled out of pitching for the rest of the 2020 season (such as it is) in August due to an Grade 1-2 strain in his pitching arm.

the COVID-19 pandemic altered Ohtani’s rehab plan, and he wasn’t able to utilize Minor League games to build up his arm strength. He made just two starts before suffering a forearm/elbow strain on Aug. 2 that caused the Angels to shut him down from pitching this season. The Angels didn’t make the post-season, but were only eliminated last Friday, as they had a 14-7 record in September to that point.

Hopefully he’ll be able to return at full strength next year, as he recognises it might be his last chance to remain a two-way player.

