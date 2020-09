Are you tired of feeling alone? Unwanted? Disrespected? By joining the Dark Order, you’ll find a new strength in numbers … they will be your friend and biggest supporter. They’re totally not a cult. You too can be as cool as these boys:

So stop losing, and start winning! Again, totally not a cult.

https://www.joindarkorder.com/

Take care of yourselves and have an excellent night, Avocado!

