The Fake Razor Ramon Day Thread (September 19)

Rick Bognar was a Canadian wrestler from Calgary, Alberta, who competed in Japan in the early Nineties as Big Titan. He is however most famous as being the Fake Razor Ramon in the World Wrestling Federation.

The real Razor Ramon, Scott Hall, jumped to World Championship Wrestling in 1996 along with his friend Kevin Nash, otherwise known as Diesel. To combat the loss of the two stars, Vince McMahon brought back both the Razor Ramon and Diesel characters played by new men. It was, predictably, a disaster, and fans booed the imposters out of the building. Bognar was apparently well-liked by his fellow performers, but sadly his career in the WWF ended the next year when his contract ended. On the other hand the Fake Diesel – Glen Jacobs – went on to portray Kane for two decades before becoming mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Bognar returned to Japan before becoming a life coach and speaker. He passed in September 2019 at the age of 49, a notable footnote in the annals of professional wrestling.

I am now on Instagram – @craigwardscott – where you can check out my illustrations and stuff and junk!

Be all you can be, Avocado! And remember to take care of yourselves today.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...