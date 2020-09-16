Supercomputers Week: COLOSSUS (September 16)

Colossus: The Forbin Project is a 1970 science fiction thriller in which a highly advanced artificial intelligence is given the oversight of the United States nuclear deterrent.

Between the publication of Dennis Feltham Jones’ source novel in 1966 and the debut of the film, 2001 had realigned the perception of what computers of the future could look like. This visual revolution did not affect the production design of Colossus, however, which appears pleasingly dated.

The machine is the size of a city block and housed inside a mountain bunker whilst Charles Forbin, it’s creator, opens the film before an entire wall panels hosting chunky buttons, switches, and blinking lights.

Have an excellent night and take care of yourselves, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...