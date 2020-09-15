The G’Kar Day Thread (September 15)

As a companion to my thread from July, here is Londo Mollari’s frequent nemesis and Narn ambassador to Babylon 5, G’Kar. The Narn were a race occupied and enslaved by the Centauri, who only gained their freedom after a hundred years of armed conflict and resistance. Like Londo, he goes through long tribulations through the course of the show (including being captured, disfigured, and dressed up like a jester), and has something of a spiritual “enlightenment”, becoming an unwilling religious figure for his people.

G’Kar was played by distinctive character actor Andreas Katsulas (who was the one-armed man in Harrison Ford’s version of The Fugitive!), who passed in 2006.

I am now on Instagram! Where I’m putting up my illustrations, as well as posting other art stuff and junk. I’d love it if you take a look – I’m @craigwardscott – and do whatever you do on Instagram. I’ll be your friend!

Have a great day and take care of yourselves, everybody!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...