The Baseball Furies Night Thread (September 6)

The Baseball Furies hailed from the Riverside Park area of Manhattan, and looked pretty formidable with their KISS-style make-up and their sporting uniforms. Ultimately, however, they proved to be a bunch of wimps when the Warriors – Ajax, Swan, and Snow, whilst Cowboy lay injured – defeated them in hand-to-hand combat. They certainly dropped the ball on that occasion.

I am now on Instagram – @craigwardscott – where you can check out my illustrations and stuff and junk!

Have a good night and take care of yourselves, everyone!

