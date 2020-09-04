The Jabroni Night Thread (September 4)

Jabroni has been added to Dictionary.com this week!
Jabroni
[juh-broh-nee]
noun
Slang. a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person, loser:
“She always has a comeback to own the trolls and jabronis on Twitter.”
“Shut your mouth, you dumb jabroni!”
Also called enhancement talent [en-hans-muhnt tal-uhnt], jobber [job-er]
Professional Wrestling: A wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners:
“The man is a legend in the ring—he eats jabronis for breakfast!”
Have a good night and take care of yourselves, Jabronis!