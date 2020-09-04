The Jabroni Night Thread (September 4)

Jabroni has been added to Dictionary.com this week!

Jabroni

[juh-broh-nee]

noun

Slang. a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person, loser:

“She always has a comeback to own the trolls and jabronis on Twitter.”

“Shut your mouth, you dumb jabroni!”

Also called enhancement talent [en-hans-muhnt tal-uhnt], jobber [job-er]

Professional Wrestling: A wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners:

“The man is a legend in the ring—he eats jabronis for breakfast!”

Have a good night and take care of yourselves, Jabronis!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...