Latest News on Far Cry 6

For Far Cry fans 2021 will be a great year as the upcoming beloved FPS game Far Cry 6 will be released on February 18, 2021; as confirmed by Ubisoft during the Ubisoft Forward Show. Fans got to see the first glimpse of the official trailer of the game as well during the show.

Gameplay

There was not much information revealed regarding the overall gameplay of Far Cry 6, however, it will be safe to say that the upcoming installation will stick to its traditional game formula of exploring and hunting. As well as its story-driven mechanics that puts players in the heart of the action; with just an added depth.

“Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fight against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is really unique and fresh,” Khavari said.

In the short cinematic scene of the trailer, some screen grabs hinted first-person shooting. And unlike the previous installations, you will now be able to see your character in all the cut scenes. Actor Giancarlo Esposito also hinted in an interview that there might be a possibility of different endings for the game.

Setting

The game will be set mainly in a fictional island in the heart of the Carribean called Yara., offering a Cuban-like picturesque landscape with dense jungles, tropical beaches, some rural and urban areas and the stretch of its capital city Esperanza. Ubisoft had said that this will be the most ambitious open world game compared to the series’ former entries.

Characters

There have been a lot of well-known compelling villains showcased in the series, from Troy Bakes, Vas and the psychopath Faith Seed. Far Cry 6 will be introducing another name to that list. The main antagonist will be played by the Emmy Award winning actor Giancarlo Esposito; also known for his iconic characterGus Fring in the drama series Breaking Bad. He will be stepping in the shoes of Anton Castillo“El Presidente” an ice-cold dictator of Yara, he was elected by his idea, a promise to rebuild the paradise Yara was once. In the trailer, you will see that he failed to do so and instead had created a slave state to its citizens who speaks against his ruling.

In the trailer, you will see a young boy alongside Anton, his name is Diego Castillo; the son of El Presidente. He is being trained to be the successor of the dictatorship of his father. This is what we only know by far as details are scarce in regards to the character.

Finally, let’s talk about the protagonist of the game. Players will get to take the role of Dani Rojas(can be a male or female), a guerilla fighter caught in the midst of a fiery revolution to take down the country’s cruel tyrant El Presidente that turned the place into a war-torn impoverished country.

And there’s more! Fans are very excited about the dog companion Chorizo. As the player, you will be able to recruit this sausage dog to fight alongside you!

Platforms

The game will be released across multiple platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia; also including new generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox One and Xbox Series X users will also be granted exclusive 4K Ultra HD compatibility.

For those who can’t help to wait and want to secure a copy of the game for themselves, Far Cry 6 is now available for pre-order and pre-download in four different editions with added bonuses.

From Assassins Creed Valhalla to WatchDogs Legion, Ubisoft has yet to prove that they are a good source of war games in this upcoming AAA title.

As far as the details go, it is undoubtedly that Far Cry 6 will be a great addition to the series. As the months go by, we’re sure that there will be more news coming and we promise to keep you posted! So, stay tuned for more Far Cry 6 updates!

