Incarcerated Bill & Ted Day Thread (August 31)

Have you had the chance to watch Bill & Ted Face The Music yet? I know it’s only just been released on VOD, but you should because it’s a wonderful ray of sunshine and who couldn’t do without a little sunshine right around now?

Here’s Keanu Reeves and Alex Winder talking to Variety about the film:

Also I am now on Instagram! Where I’m putting up my illustrations, as well as throwing in a whole bunch of other junk. I’d love it if you take a look – I’m @craigwardscott – and like? Subscribe? Follow? I don’t know how Instagram works!

Take care of yourselves and be excellent to one another, Avocado.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...